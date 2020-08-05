Moody's assigns MIG 1 to Texas Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes Series 2020

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 1 rating to the State of Texas' $7.2 billion Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, Series 2020, scheduled to sell August 19.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The MIG 1 rating reflects the State of Texas' overall strong credit quality (Aaa stable) and adequate balances forecasted to be available to repay the notes when due, including healthy alternate liquidity that the state comptroller can divert to noteholders if necessary. The rating also reflects the strong legal structure of the notes, which includes set-asides that start six months prior to maturity; the state's strong cash management procedures; and the comptroller's ability to hold back other spending to repay the notes if revenues fall short of estimates.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for the State of Texas is stable. The state's long-term economic fundamentals and its reserve position are strong, but reaching structurally balanced budget solutions to the coronavirus-induced revenue downturn will be challenging amid growing demand for education, transportation and pension funding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

ACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A downgrade of the state's general obligation rating below A3.

LEGAL SECURITY

The notes are payable by a pledge of amounts transferred into the Note Fund pursuant to the Note Order of the state comptroller, effectively a bond resolution; they are not general obligations of the state.

The note order requires that the comptroller begin to segregate funds for note repayment in March 2021, six months prior to the August 26, 2021 maturity date

Deposits to the note sinking fund are made on the last business day of March (4% of note principal), April (6%), May (15%), June (25%) and July (25%). On August 19, 2021 the state is required to make the final 25% set aside so that 100% of note principal is segregated. The full segregation of funds one week prior to the August 26, 2021 note maturity gives the comptroller time to access alternate funds if necessary.

A look-ahead provision provides the state with strong incentive to closely monitor its cash flows and make adjustments if needed. After each monthly principal set-aside, if the remaining funds needed to pay the note at maturity are more than 80% of the revenue forecast for the rest of the fiscal year, the comptroller is required to make additional deposits from any available resource, including by diverting the next revenues received in the general revenue fund.

We calculate that at note maturity the ending general fund balance is low, only 1.4% of revenue. Including substantial borrowable resources, mostly the Economic Stabilization Fund (ESF), that ratio improves to 11.7% of revenue. Importantly, the ESF is not available as a borrowable resource on the last day of the biennium (August 30, 2021) which makes the August 26 note maturity date especially important for noteholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the notes will be used to close Texas' seasonal cash imbalance, driven primarily by the mismatch between school aid payments that are front-loaded in its fiscal year and revenues that flow more evenly.

PROFILE

Texas is the second largest state by population and has the second largest state gross domestic product. Per capita personal income is 98% of the US level and it has the eleventh highest poverty rate among the states.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nicholas Samuels

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kenneth Kurtz

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

