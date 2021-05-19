Moody's assigns MIG 1 to Union County, NJ's notes and Aaa to its GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Union County, NJ's $3.6 million County College Bonds of 2021 (Chapter 12 State Aid) and a MIG 1 to its $80 million Bond Anticipation Notes. Moody's maintains the Aaa rating on the county's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa GOULT rating reflects the county's favorable location and strong economy. The county is located immediately adjacent to New York City (Aa2 stable) and benefits from easy access to major transportation networks. In addition, strong county management has aggressively pushed operating efficiency, leading to extremely strong finances.

The MIG 1 short-term rating reflects the county's strong fundamental credit quality, reflected in its Aaa GOULT rating, healthy liquidity, and established record of market access.

The pandemic has not had a material impact on the county. The county's property taxes are guaranteed by its municipalities and management is exceptionally strong and made budgetary adjustments early on in the pandemic.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that, despite the pandemic, the county's finances and economy will remain healthy. The county is favorably located near New York City and management is extremely conservative with its budgeting.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material, sustained declines in reserves or liquidity

- Deterioration in the size of the county's tax base and/or resident wealth and income

- Significant increase in leverage

- Downgrade of the long-term rating (BANs)

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the bonds and notes is secured by the county's pledge of its full faith and credit backed by its legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance various projects for the county college. Proceeds from the notes will be used to refund $60 million in existing notes and provide $20 million in new money for various capital projects.

PROFILE

Union County encompasses 21 municipalities in northern New Jersey (A3 stable) including several large, affluent communities. It has a population of just under 560,000.

