Rating Action:

Moody's assigns MIG-1 to Ventura County, CA's 2020-21 TRAN and Aa1 to its Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A

28 May 2020

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 1 to Ventura County, CA's 2020-21 Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes totaling $125 million. We have also assigned a Aa1 credit rating to the county's Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2020A (Federally Taxable) totaling approximately $288.35 million and affirmed the Aa1 on the outstanding lease revenue ratings totaling approximately $313.7 million. Concurrently we have affirmed the county's Aaa Issuer Rating. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the county's an exceptionally large tax base well positioned for continued moderate growth and supported by a diverse range of economic activity. The strength of the economy and tax base are also reflected in the above average income levels of county residents. The county's financial position remains strong and stable, supported by conservative budgeting and expenditure practices and adopted policies. With the exception of one-time capital expenditures in fiscal 2016, the county has consistently maintained operating surpluses for many years, even through the Great Recession. The county's net direct debt level is extremely low, although its unfunded pension and other postemployment benefits (OPEB) liabilities are somewhat elevated. The county's annual pension expense is also elevated, although this reflects an aggressive 15-year amortization schedule to fully fund its pension liability.

The Aa1 lease rating is one notch lower than Moody's Aaa Issuer Rating for the county. The notching reflects a standard legal structure for a California abatement lease financing and associated leased assets, namely the Ventura County Medical Center campus (VCMC) that we view as "more essential." The notching also reflects the strong legal features of California general obligation bonds that are not shared by lease revenue debt. The lack of a debt service reserve for the bonds is a credit weakness, however it is partly mitigated by the relatively low seismic risk for the leased asset.

The MIG 1 rating reflects the very strong long-term credit quality of Ventura County (Aaa stable), as well as healthy short-term credit metrics even in consideration of likely coronavirus implications. These include the modest borrowing amount compared to forecast receipts, the county's stable and healthy cash margins for its pledged operating funds at both the end of fiscal 2020 and through fiscal 2021, as well as ample alternate funds available for note repayment. The credit strength of the notes also benefits from the predictability of the county's receipts and early repayment set-aside timing. The rating incorporates the quality of cash flow management, as indicated by the accuracy of the county's past projections and reasonable future cash flow assumptions.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Ventura county. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Ventura county changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for the county's long-term ratings reflects our expectation that the tax base will continue to undergo steady, moderate growth and the county's financial profile will continue to remain strong, supported by a strong management team and adopted policies.

LEGAL SECURITY

The revenue bonds are secured by lease payments made by the county, for use and occupancy of the leased asset, the Ventura County Medical Center. The lease is a standard California abatement lease including 24 month rental interruption insurance but without a debt service reserve.

The notes are secured by the county's pledge of its unrestricted fiscal 2021 "Family of Funds," consisting of the county's General Fund, the Ventura County Medical Center Enterprise Fund, the Teeter Tax Resource Fund, and the following internal service funds: Public Works Services, Waterworks Operations, Heavy Equipment, Transportation, Materials, Facilities, Network Services and Information Systems.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the lease revenue refunding bonds will be used to refund the county's 2013A lease revenue bonds.

Proceeds from the note issuance will be held in the county's investment pool for future withdrawal. The majority will be used to pre-pay the county's full annual, pension contribution in July, thereby taking advantage of the pension system's high, assumed rate of investment return compared to the county's short-term borrowing costs and reducing the county's FY 2021 pension costs.

PROFILE

Located northwest of Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable), Ventura County is bordered by Kern County (Aa3 stable) and Santa Barbara County (Aa1 stable), with 42 miles of Pacific Ocean shoreline. The county encompasses 1,873 square miles, with an estimated population of around 856,500 as of 2019.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable (long-term and short-term)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration in the county's financial position (long-term)

- Protracted decline in the county's assessed valuation (long-term)

- Significantly increased debt burden (long-term)

- Significant reduction in anticipated cash position (short-term)

- Erosion of alternative sources of liquidity prior to set aside dates (short-term)

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-Term Cash Flow Notes published in April 2013 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM142246. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Austin Harris
Lead Analyst
Regional PFG West
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
One Front Street
Suite 1900
San Francisco 94111
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Eric Hoffmann
Additional Contact
Regional PFG West
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com