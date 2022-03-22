Moody's assigns MIG 1 to Wichita, KS's GO Temp. Notes, Series 308

New York, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 1 rating to the City of Wichita, KS's $27.9 million General Obligation Temporary Notes, Series 308. Moody's maintains a MIG 1 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation temporary notes. The rating on the city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds is Aa2 with a stable outlook. The city's outstanding short-term debt will total $166 million post-sale.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The MIG 1 rating reflects the strong underlying long-term credit quality of the city reflected in its Aa2 GOULT rating. The rating also incorporates the city's history of market access as well as significant governmental liquidity to retire the notes in the event of market disruption.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the city's GOULT rating to A3 or lower

- Significant decline in liquidity

- Inability to access the capital markets for a takeout financing

LEGAL SECURITY

The notes are general obligations of the city payable as to both principal and interest, in part from special assessments, tax increment revenues, or from the proceeds of general obligation bonds of the city, and if not so paid, from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all the taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the city.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Note proceeds will finance various city-wide capital improvements.

PROFILE

The City of Wichita is the largest city within Kansas (Aa2 stable) with a population of approximately 390,000 and is the county seat of Sedgwick County (Aaa stable). The city lies approximately 196 miles southwest of Kansas City (Unified Govt. of Wyandotte Co./Kansas City, KS; A1 stable) and 176 miles northwest of Tulsa, OK (Aa1 stable). The regional economy is somewhat concentrated in manufacturing, namely in the aerospace sector, and is home to Wichita State University (Aa3 stable) and McConnell Air Force Base.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

