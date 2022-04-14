Moody's assigns MIG 3 to Uptown Development Authority, TX's Subordinate Lien Tax Increment Contract Rev. Notes, Series 2022

New York, April 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG 3 to the Uptown Development Authority, TX's $15 million Subordinate Lien Tax Increment Contract Revenue Notes, Series 2022 (Infrastructure Improvement Facilities). The notes will be privately held by Regions Bank (A3 stable). Moody's maintains the Baa2 rating on the authority's outstanding contract tax debt including infrastructure and affordable housing bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The MIG 3 rating reflects the authority's Baa2 long term rating and our methodological approach which caps the notes' rating at MIG 3 given the long term rating assignment. Additional considerations include moderate management of take-out refinancing risks with a history of market access.

The Baa2 rating reflects the authority's large incremental assessed value reflective of strong demand and economic development in an affluent part of the robust Houston (Aa3 stable) metropolitan area. Incremental values are expected to remain solid despite a small decline in fiscal 2022 from the coronavirus pandemic. Annual tax base growth is expected to return in fiscal 2023 given the desirability and marketability of the area. These strengths are tempered by major taxpayer concentration and reduced pledged revenue in the outer years because Houston Independent School District's (HISD, Aaa stable) participation in the project area terminates in fiscal 2030 per the agreement. The authority's debt levels are high but projected debt service coverage remains satisfactory even when considering only the City of Houston's pledged incremental revenues. The rating also considers adequate legal covenants.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not applicable to short term cash flow notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upgrade of the long term rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the long term rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The notes are secured by a junior lien that is subordinate to the authority's outstanding senior lien tax increment contract revenue bonds. The notes mature on April 18, 2025 and the authority plans to issue long term debt to refinance them in early 2025.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the notes will be used to finance various infrastructure needs within the authority's reinvestment zone.

PROFILE

Uptown Development Authority, TX is a non-profit local government corporation acting on behalf of the City of Houston, TX. The authority was created to aid and assist the development of the Uptown area by minimizing traffic congestion and improving public safety largely through financing various needs in Zone 16. Zone 16 was created in 1999 and through annexations in 2008 and 2013, the area has 2,815 acres. The zone participants include City of Houston and Houston Independent School District.

