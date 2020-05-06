info

Announcement:

Moody's assigns MQ1 investment manager assessment to Safra Asset Management Ltda. and Banco J. Safra S.A. (asset management division)

 The document has been translated in other languages

06 May 2020

Sao Paulo, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's América Latina has assigned a MQ1 investment manager quality assessment to Safra Asset Management Ltda. (Safra AM) and Banco J. Safra S.A. (asset management division) (BJSAM). The MQ1 assessments reflect Moody's view of both asset managers as having excellent management characteristics.

ASSESSMENT RATIONALE

The MQ1 assessment reflects Safra AM`s and BJASM`s disciplined investment process, very strong investment management activities, including strong risk and compliance oversight, and high level of expertise and qualifications of its professionals. Both Safra AM and BJSAM`s are owned by Banco Safra S.A., (Ba2, stable, ba2) the sixth largest bank in Brazil, whose support and oversight helps support a the MQ1 assessments. Moody's views the main challenges for the managers to be to maintaining the risk-adjusted investment performance of its funds relative to peers through the coronavirus pandemic.

Safra AM is the 7th largest asset manager in Brazil with over BRL 101 billion in assets under management (AUM) and focusses on fixed income, multimarket, previdencia products and has recently grown its equity funds. The asset manager was incorporated in 1974 and is part of the J. Safra Group. BJSAM is the asset management division of Banco J Safra S.A. (unrated), which is owned by Banco Safra S.A., and is focused on similar product types as Safra AM and has AUM of approximately BRL 10 billion. Both asset managers rely on the same investment management activities , including the investment processes and research and also share back-office services provided by Banco Safra, and as a result Moody's analyses both entities as if they were one asset manager.

Moody's believes Safra AM and BJSAM have very high standards in establishing clear and comprehensive investment strategies allocations and risk-controlled practices informed by solid analytics have translated into a its solid and stable significant AUM levels. The risk management team consistently and strictly monitors the set guidelines and exposure limits, including liquidity risk, stress, value at risk, and drawdown for the portfolios with risk limits defined and revised by the investment and risk committees. Banco Safra, which represents an additional layer of surveillance and oversight. Banco Safra houses the legal, compliance and risk functions that are used by both asset managers.

The rating agency considers that Safra AM' and BJSAMs funds have met their risk-return objectives and have outperformed benchmarks. Safra AM's and BJSAM's investment performance relative to local peers is good on a risk adjusted basis. Overall, Moody's views the asset managers' investment performance to be strong and consistent with an MQ1 assessment.

Moody's considers Safra AM and BJSAM to have very strong financial flexibility given their AUM and solid growth in revenues and net income over the last three years. The company's financial profile also benefits from the support and oversight provided by the direct parent Banco Safra and Moody`s considers that the asset managers would benefit from a high degree of support from Banco Safra in a time of stress.

Safra AM's and BJSAMs MQ1 assessments would face downward pressure if: a) the company's funds risk-adjusted investment performance deteriorates significantly -- both relative to peers and local benchmarks, b) the funds experience a substantial decrease in assets under management c) there are significant deviations in the firm's investment processes, which increase exposure to operational risks.

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Safra AM and BJSAM are dependent asset managers, ultimately owned by Banco Safra S.A. As of 31 March 2020, its total assets under management amounted to BRL101 billion (USD19 billion).

The methodology used in these ratings was Investment Manager Quality Assessments of Asset Managers, published in December 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1177533. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology.

Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

Farooq Khan
AVP - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marc R. Pinto, CFA
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

