Moody's assigns NCL Corporation's planned secured note issuance a Ba2 rating; no change to Ba2 CFR

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to
NCL Corporation Ltd.'s (NCL) proposed senior secured note
issuance. The company's other ratings are unchanged including its
Ba2 Corporate Family Rating, Ba2-PD Probability of Default
Rating, Ba2 existing senior secured rating, and B1 senior
unsecured rating. The company's ratings remain on review for downgrade,
including the Ba2 rating on the planned secured note issuance.
The proceeds of the planned issuance of $675 million senior secured
notes, along with a planned issuance of $250 million of convertible
senior notes and $250 million of common equity, will be used
to bolster the company's liquidity including refinancing its $675
million fully drawn revolver that expires in March 2022. "The planned
issuances improve NCL's liquidity profile by adding cash to the
balance sheet and pushing out maturities, important steps as the
company endures this period of suspended operations and material monthly
cash burn," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's lodging and cruise
analyst. Pro forma for this transaction and the company's
$2.4 billion capital raise in May, Moody's estimates
the company's cash balance should provide the company adequate liquidity
to withstand no operations through late 2021. This includes ongoing
ship operating expenses, administrative operating expenses,
interest expense and expected capital expenditures and excludes cash refunds
of customer deposits as well as cash inflows from new and existing bookings.
Assignments:
..Issuer: NCL Corporation Ltd.
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba2 (LGD3); Rating on Review for Downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE
NCL's credit profile is supported by its market position as the third
largest ocean cruise operator worldwide, as well as its well-known
brand names -- Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises,
and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, as well as the strong performance
of its new ships in terms of pricing and bookings relative to its other
ships which enables the company to compete against larger rivals across
all its price points. Moody's view that over the long run,
the value proposition of a cruise vacation relative to land-based
destinations as well as a group of loyal cruise customers supports a base
level of demand once health safety concerns have been effectively addressed.
In the short run, NCL's credit profile will be dominated by the
length of time that cruise operations continue to be highly disrupted
and the resulting impacts on the company's cash consumption and its liquidity
profile. The normal ongoing credit risks include its high leverage,
the highly seasonal and capital intensive nature of cruise companies and
the cruise industry's exposure to economic and industry cycles,
weather incidents and geopolitical events.
The review for downgrade will focus on NCL's recovery prospects in 2021
given the recent resurgence in coronavirus cases in certain states increasing
the uncertainty around the reopening of the US and the company's plans
for the eventual return to service of its US operations, including
what precautions will be put in place when sailings do resume and the
associated incremental costs.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Prior to the ratings being placed on review for downgrade the factors
that could lead to a downgrade include: operations being suspended
for longer than our base case assumption or updated expectations for a
weaker recovery, that results in debt/EBITDA remaining above 4.0x
or EBITA/interest is below 4.5x over the next two years.
Any deterioration in liquidity could also cause negative rating pressure.
Given the review for downgrade an upgrade is unlikely in the short term,
however longer term ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA and EBITA/interest
expense improved to below 3.75x and above 4.5x, respectively.
NCL Corporation Ltd., headquartered in Miami, FL,
is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings,
Ltd. Norwegian operates 28 cruise ships with approximately 59,150
berths under three brand names; Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania
Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Net revenues were
about $5.0 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31,
2019.
