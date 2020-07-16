Moody's assigns NCL Corporation's planned secured note issuance a Ba2 rating; no change to Ba2 CFR

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to NCL Corporation Ltd.'s (NCL) proposed senior secured note issuance. The company's other ratings are unchanged including its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating, Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating, Ba2 existing senior secured rating, and B1 senior unsecured rating. The company's ratings remain on review for downgrade, including the Ba2 rating on the planned secured note issuance.

The proceeds of the planned issuance of $675 million senior secured notes, along with a planned issuance of $250 million of convertible senior notes and $250 million of common equity, will be used to bolster the company's liquidity including refinancing its $675 million fully drawn revolver that expires in March 2022. "The planned issuances improve NCL's liquidity profile by adding cash to the balance sheet and pushing out maturities, important steps as the company endures this period of suspended operations and material monthly cash burn," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's lodging and cruise analyst. Pro forma for this transaction and the company's $2.4 billion capital raise in May, Moody's estimates the company's cash balance should provide the company adequate liquidity to withstand no operations through late 2021. This includes ongoing ship operating expenses, administrative operating expenses, interest expense and expected capital expenditures and excludes cash refunds of customer deposits as well as cash inflows from new and existing bookings.

Assignments:

..Issuer: NCL Corporation Ltd.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3); Rating on Review for Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

NCL's credit profile is supported by its market position as the third largest ocean cruise operator worldwide, as well as its well-known brand names -- Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, as well as the strong performance of its new ships in terms of pricing and bookings relative to its other ships which enables the company to compete against larger rivals across all its price points. Moody's view that over the long run, the value proposition of a cruise vacation relative to land-based destinations as well as a group of loyal cruise customers supports a base level of demand once health safety concerns have been effectively addressed. In the short run, NCL's credit profile will be dominated by the length of time that cruise operations continue to be highly disrupted and the resulting impacts on the company's cash consumption and its liquidity profile. The normal ongoing credit risks include its high leverage, the highly seasonal and capital intensive nature of cruise companies and the cruise industry's exposure to economic and industry cycles, weather incidents and geopolitical events.

The review for downgrade will focus on NCL's recovery prospects in 2021 given the recent resurgence in coronavirus cases in certain states increasing the uncertainty around the reopening of the US and the company's plans for the eventual return to service of its US operations, including what precautions will be put in place when sailings do resume and the associated incremental costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Prior to the ratings being placed on review for downgrade the factors that could lead to a downgrade include: operations being suspended for longer than our base case assumption or updated expectations for a weaker recovery, that results in debt/EBITDA remaining above 4.0x or EBITA/interest is below 4.5x over the next two years. Any deterioration in liquidity could also cause negative rating pressure. Given the review for downgrade an upgrade is unlikely in the short term, however longer term ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA and EBITA/interest expense improved to below 3.75x and above 4.5x, respectively.

NCL Corporation Ltd., headquartered in Miami, FL, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd. Norwegian operates 28 cruise ships with approximately 59,150 berths under three brand names; Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Net revenues were about $5.0 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

