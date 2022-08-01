Moody's assigns Non-Prime rating to new Commercial Paper programme of Leonardo S.p.A.

Frankfurt am Main, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Non-Prime (NP) rating to Leonardo S.p.A.'s (Leonardo) EUR1 billion multi-currency senior unsecured Commercial Paper programme. All other ratings and positive outlook of Leonardo S.p.A. and Leonardo US Holding Inc. remain unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of a Non-Prime (NP) rating to Leonardo S.p.A.'s commercial paper programme reflects the company's strong liquidity profile. The company had approximately €2.5 billion of cash on balance sheet at 31st December 2021 and full availability under a €2.4 billion revolving credit facility. In addition, Leonardo has access to €1 billion of undrawn uncommitted credit facilities. These liquidity sources are more than sufficient to cover significant intra-year working capital swings of up to €1 billion. Leonardo has a well spread maturity profile and ample headroom under financial covenants. Lastly, Leonardo is expected to generate consistent positive Moody's adjusted Free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months.

Issuances under Leonardo S.p.A.'s EUR1 billion commercial paper programme will be senior unsecured and will rank pari passu with all existing debt obligations of Leonardo S.p.A. The programme will be more than backed up by EUR2.4 billion of undrawn RCF.

On 11 July 2022, Moody's affirmed all ratings of Leonardo S.p.A. and Leonardo US Holding Inc. The rating affirmation of Leonardo's corporate family rating at Ba1 and the change in outlook to positive reflected (i) the company's strong execution through the pandemic, (ii) favorable industry dynamics and a good revenue and earnings visibility over the next 12 to 18 months, (iii) an improvement in credit metrics since the worst of the pandemic and a positive metrics trajectory expected over the next 12 to 18 months, and (iv) a strong commitment to returning to an investment grade rating with a financial policy rightly calibrated to achieve this objective.

We note that key challenges pertained to the group's ability to handle rising input costs while continuing to secure attractive orders. We also highlighted that we expect the group's commercial aircraft exposure to continue lagging strong performance of its other segments as it is largely geared to wide-body aircrafts that will take longer to recover.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on the ratings reflects our expectation that Leonardo's credit metrics will further improve over the next 12 to 18 months supported by favorable industry dynamics cementing a path back to an investment grade rating. The positive outlook also encompasses the expectation that Leonardo will continue pursuing conservative financial policies in line with its commitment to returning to an investment grade rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Leonardo if its gross leverage excluding cash dividends is expected to be less than 4.0x on a sustainable basis and if gross leverage including cash dividends is below 3.5x on a sustainable basis. We would also expect operating profit margins to improve to a level that is in the high-single-digit percent range, for FCF to be positive post dividend payments and for the company to maintain a strong liquidity profile.

Moody's would consider a negative rating action if Leonardo pursues financial policies that do not prioritize debt reduction when leverage is above 4.5x; the company's operating margins trend back towards the mid-single-digit percent range; there is a sustained decline in orders and ensuing pressure on the company's revenue profile and liquidity provisions weaken.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Leonardo S.p.A. (Leonardo) is one of Italy's largest industrial groups with principal operations in aerospace, defence and security, and receives about half of the country's annual defence procurement and R&D outlays. Leonardo is organised into three main businesses: Helicopters (28% of 2021 revenue); Electronics, Defence and Security Systems (47%); Aeronautics (25%) and other activities.

The company generated revenue of €14.1 billion in the 12 months that ended December 2021 and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of €1.3 billion (excluding joint venture [JV] income), translating into an 9.4% margin.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

