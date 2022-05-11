Moody's assigns OEG Borrower, LLC a B2 CFR rating; outlook stable

New York, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned OEG Borrower, LLC (OEG) a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 facility rating to the proposed $300 million senior secured term loan and $65 million secured revolver. The outlook is stable.

The debt is being issued as part of a transaction with Atairos Group, Inc. (Atairos) along with its partner NBCUniversal, in which Atairos will acquire a 30% minority ownership stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.'s (Ryman, Ba3/Negative) entertainment business Opry Entertainment Group (OEG) for approximately $293 million.

The following ratings were assigned:

..Issuer: OEG Borrower, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: OEG Borrower, LLC

Â…Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

OEG Borrower, LLC's (OEG) B2 CFR rating reflects its high quality portfolio of experiential assets as well as its market position, brand recognition and track record as one of the longest standing and leading live event, entertainment, and media platforms focused on country music in the U.S. We expect the company to generate healthy free cash flow from its live entertainment assets and for operating results to continue to improve toward pre-pandemic levels in 2022, driven by a normalization of its show calendar and attendance numbers coupled with the pent-up demand for live entertainment post-pandemic. Operating performance has strongly recovered with revenue up over 160% for the full-year ended 2021, though still down about 20% for the pre-pandemic full-year ended 2019. Pro-forma leverage is expected to improve below 4x, including Moody's standard adjustments for lease expenses, through organic EBITDA growth and term loan amortization. The ratings are constrained by the company's small size and scale with material asset and geographic concentration as well as its exposure to the niche business of live event entertainment which remains vulnerable to consumer discretionary spending and seasonality.

We expect OEG to maintain good liquidity considering upcoming funding needs. Liquidity is supported by the company's $65 undrawn million revolver, $10 million of cash on hand at transaction closing, healthy free cash flow and no near-term maturities. Alternatively, the senior secured credit facility is secured by first priority liens on substantially all assets and property, excluding Block 21 and Circle Media, which limits financial flexibility.

Corporate governance is a key credit consideration, specifically a commitment to a consistent, conservative financial policy as the company manages leverage within a targeted range and pays down debt with excess free cash flow. Furthermore, the potential for parent and sponsor cash dividend distributions and/or debt-funded acquisitions to further expand its market position and product capabilities could constrain deleveraging efforts.

The rating outlook is stable and reflects Moody's expectation that OEG's live entertainment business will rebound closer to or above normalized levels in 2022. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that OEG's leverage levels will continue to decline in line with continued cash flow growth while maintaining a conservative financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

OEG's ratings could be upgraded if leverage is maintained comfortably below 3x (including Moody's standard adjustments) while maintaining a good liquidity position. Additionally, an increase in diversification and scale would also be required for an upgrade.

OEG's ratings could be downgraded if leverage is maintained above 4x (including Moody's standard adjustments). A deterioration in OEG's liquidity position due to weak operating performance could also result in a downgrade.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $78 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts subject to pari passu debt up to a 3.72x first lien net leverage, non-collateral / junior secured debt up to a 4.22x secured net leverage or minimum cash interest coverage of 2.00x, unsecured debt up to 4.72x total net leverage or minimum cash interest coverage of 1.75x, plus if such debt is incurred to finance a permitted acquisition or other investment, or a ratio that is "no worse" than the applicable foregoing leverage and interest coverage ratios identified above. Other than certain customary exceptions as set forth in the credit agreement, no portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans. There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors that could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Reed Valutas

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

