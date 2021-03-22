Moody's assigns Oasis Midstream a B2 CFR and B3 notes rating; positive outlook

New York, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned first-time ratings to Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP or Oasis Midstream), including a B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B3 rating to its proposed $450 million senior unsecured notes due 2029 and SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The rating outlook is positive.

Net proceeds from the notes offering, in combination with OMP equity, will be used to fund the acquisition of Oasis Petroleum Inc.'s (OAS or Oasis Petroleum, unrated) remaining midstream assets and to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under OMP's revolving credit facility.

Oasis Midstream is a publicly traded gathering and processing master limited partnership (MLP). OMP's midstream assets in the Williston Basin and Delaware Basin are integral to the crude oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum, and it also provides midstream services to third-party customers. Oasis Petroleum controls OMP's general partner, and its ownership of OMP's limited partner interests should exceed 75% pro forma for the transaction.

"The acquisition will boost Oasis Midstream's cash flow while its leverage should remain moderate pro forma for the new notes," said Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. "OMP's scale remains modest and future growth will likely depend on additional third-party volumes or acquisitions, as Oasis Petroleum is not expected to meaningfully increase production and there are no midstream assets left at the parent to drop down to OMP."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Oasis Midstream Partners LP

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-3

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Oasis Midstream Partners LP

....Outlook, Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Oasis Midstream's B2 CFR reflects its significant customer and geographic concentration in the Williston Basin with modest scale midstream operations. OMP also has a presence in the Delaware Basin, but those operations are relatively small. Oasis Midstream's assets are strategically integral to the crude oil and natural gas operations of its primary customer, Oasis Petroleum. While OMP also provides midstream services to third-party customers, Oasis Petroleum's crude oil and natural gas production has decreased significantly since the beginning of 2020, reducing volumes through OMP's midstream assets. OMP is supported by its moderate leverage and the long-term contractual links with acreage dedications from Oasis Petroleum. The rating is restrained by OMP's limited operating history in its current form and the inherent risks associated with its MLP business model characterized by significant distributions.

While Oasis Petroleum filed for bankruptcy in September 2020, OMP was not included in this Chapter 11 process. OAS emerged from bankruptcy in late 2020 and was able to materially improve its credit profile by reducing its debt balances. Higher oil prices should support Oasis Petroleum's cash flow, but its returns-focused business model is not likely to support OMP's volume growth. OMP's scale could remain modest unless third-party volumes grow significantly, or it makes acquisitions.

Oasis Midstream's SGL-3 rating reflects adequate liquidity into 2022. OMP's cash flow should be able to fund its 2021 capital needs and distributions. Oasis Midstream is amending its existing revolving credit facility, reducing its commitment size to $450 million from $575 million and extending its maturity by two years to 2024. At December 31, OMP had $5 million in cash and $450 million of revolver borrowings. Pro forma for the notes offering and repayment of a portion of outstanding revolver borrowings, the amended revolver is likely to have unused borrowing capacity of over $200 million. The amended revolving credit facility will have financial covenants including maximum Total Leverage Ratio of 5x, maximum Senior Secured Leverage Ratio of 3x and minimum Interest Coverage Ratio of 2.5x. Moody's expects OMP to be in compliance with these covenants into 2022.

The proposed senior unsecured notes are rated B3, one notch below the company's B2 CFR, reflecting the priority claim of its secured revolving credit facility. An increasing proportion of the revolver relative to the notes in the capital structure due to factors including a meaningful increase in the size of the revolver or high utilization of the revolver could result in downgrading the notes rating.

Oasis Midstream's positive rating outlook reflects its moderate leverage underpinned by contractual cash flow, which could support a higher rating as it executes its business plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Oasis Midstream's ratings could be upgraded if the company has meaningful cash flow growth, its overall counterparty risk profile is supportive, leverage remains moderate, distribution coverage is sufficient and liquidity is at least adequate. Oasis Midstream's ratings could be downgraded if Debt to EBITDA exceeds 4.5x, its counterparty risk profile deteriorates, distribution coverage falls below 1.2x or liquidity weakens considerably.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a publicly traded gathering and processing master limited partnership formed by its sponsor, Oasis Petroleum Inc., and operating midstream assets in the Williston Basin and Delaware Basin.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

