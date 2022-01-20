Moody's assigns Owl Rock Capital Corporation III a first-time issuer rating of Baa3; outlook stable

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a first-time Baa3 long-term issuer rating to Owl Rock Capital
Corporation III (ORCC III); the outlook is stable. ORCC III
is a private business development company (BDC) externally managed by
Owl Rock Diversified Advisors LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Blue
Owl Capital, Inc. and part of Owl Rock, a division
of Blue Owl focused on direct lending. Owl Rock also manages Owl
Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC, Baa3 Stable), Owl Rock Capital
Corporation II (ORCC II, Baa3 Stable), and Owl Rock Technology
Finance Corp (ORTF, Baa3 Stable). As of 30 September 2021,
ORCC III had $1.9 billion in investments, up significantly
from $427 million as of year-end 2020.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Owl Rock Capital Corporation III
.....Issuer Rating, Assigned
Baa3
..Senior Unsecured Bond, Assigned Baa3
Outlook:
..Issuer: Owl Rock Capital Corporation III
.....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
ORCC III's Baa3 long-term issuer rating reflects the benefits to
creditors from its strong capitalization and largely secured investment
portfolio with a high proportion of first-lien loans (82%
of investments as of 30 September 2021), which Moody's expects will
exhibit lower fair value and earnings volatility compared to more junior
investments. ORCC III has a net debt-to-equity target
of 0.9x -- 1.25x (0.9x at 30 September 2021),
which translates to an asset coverage ratio cushion of at least 20%,
based on a minimum regulatory-required asset coverage ratio of
150%. This is consistent with ORCC, ORCC III's
sister fund, and most rated BDC peers.
ORCC III's credit challenges include a funding structure that is
relatively concentrated and partially reliant on secured revolving credit
capacity, which encumbers its investments and constrains its access
to alternative liquidity sources, particularly during times of stress.
Moody's expects the company to expand its borrowing relationships
over time and build a more diversified funding profile, which it
has begun to demonstrate through recent steps such as its October issuance
of $325 million in senior unsecured notes due 2027. Proforma
for the company's unsecured offering, its secured debt to
gross tangible assets ratio was approximately 17%, below
Moody's investment grade threshold of 30%.
Moody's also views the company's limited operating history
as a credit weakness, having only commenced operations in June 2020.
However, Moody's believes this credit challenge is partially
mitigated by the extensive experience in leveraged lending of Owl Rock's
key investment professionals and the solid performance to date of other
Owl Rock BDCs with longer track records. ORCC III has exemptive
relief to co-invest with its sister BDCs also managed by Owl Rock,
resulting in substantial portfolio overlap with other Owl Rock BDCs.
ORCC III's rating also reflects risks common to BDCs, including
the illiquidity of private direct lending investments, covenant
compliance and liquidity risks associated with the requirements that investments
be marked to fair value, and high dividend payouts that prevent
the retention of earnings.
As for all finance companies, governance is highly relevant for
ORCC III. However, Moody's does not have any particular concerns
with respect to the ORCC III's governance.
The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation for
ORCC III's rapid growth to be well managed, portfolio diversification
to continue to increase, and for the company to further diversify
its funding profile over the next 12-18 months. It also
reflects Moody's expectation for relatively favorable operating
conditions for BDCs that will contribute to stable asset quality,
profitability and leverage metrics over the same period.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company: 1) generates stronger
and less volatile financial performance than rated peers, with low
amounts of realized losses; 2) consistently maintains a debt to tangible
equity ratio of less than 1x; 3) improves its liquidity and funding
by reducing reliance on secured funding and laddering debt maturities;
4) maintains a high level of its portfolio in first-lien investments.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) increases debt-to-tangible
equity to more than 1.3x; 2) does not maintain a ratio of
secured debt to gross tangible assets below 30%; 3) does not
maintain strong liquidity, including availability under credit facilities
with a minimum remaining maturity of at least two years; 4) generates
materially weaker or more volatile profitability than rated peers;
5) reduces the proportion of senior secured debt investments to less than
85% of its total investment portfolio; 6) pays dividends that
exceed net investment income on a regular basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Clayton Montgomery
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Andrea Usai
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
