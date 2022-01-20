Moody's assigns Owl Rock Core Income Corp. a first-time issuer rating of Baa3; outlook stable

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a first-time Baa3 long-term issuer rating to Owl Rock Core
Income Corp. (ORCIC); the outlook is stable. ORCIC
is a non-traded business development company (BDC) externally managed
by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Blue
Owl Capital, Inc. and part of Owl Rock, a division
of Blue Owl focused on direct lending. Owl Rock also manages Owl
Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC, Baa3 Stable), Owl Rock Capital
Corporation II (ORCC II, Baa3 Stable), and Owl Rock Technology
Finance Corp (ORTF, Baa3 Stable). As of 30 September 2021,
ORCIC had $1.4 billion in investments, up significantly
from $14 million as of year-end 2020.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Owl Rock Core Income Corp.
.... Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3
..Issuer: Owl Rock Core Income Corp.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
ORCIC's Baa3 long-term issuer rating reflects the benefits
to creditors from its strong capitalization and largely secured investment
portfolio with a high proportion of first-lien loans (84%
of investments as of 30 September 2021), which Moody's expects will
exhibit lower fair value and earnings volatility compared to more junior
investments.
ORCIC has a net debt-to-equity target of 0.9x --
1.25x, which translates to an expected asset coverage ratio
cushion of at least 20%, based on a minimum regulatory-required
asset coverage ratio of 150%. This is consistent with ORCC,
ORCIC's sister fund, and most rated BDC peers. However,
at times, the company may exceed this target temporarily,
although this would only occur when the company has raised additional
equity commitments, which fund immediately following month end,
and are not yet reflected in quarter-end leverage metrics.
As of 30 September 2021, ORCIC's net leverage was 1.46x.
However, the company continues to raise a strong level of equity
commitments every month, including modestly over $300 million
in September, which closed on 1 October 2021. These equity
commitments resulted in deleveraging immediately post-quarter end.
ORCIC's credit challenges include a funding structure that is relatively
concentrated and partially reliant on secured revolving credit capacity,
which encumbers its investments and constrains its access to alternative
liquidity sources, particularly during times of stress. Moody's
expects the company to expand its borrowing relationships over time and
build a more diversified funding profile, which it has begun to
demonstrate through recent steps such as its September issuance of $350
million in senior unsecured notes due in 2026. Moody's expects
ORCIC to maintain a secured debt to gross tangible assets ratio below
30% over time, consistent with the other rated Owl Rock BDCs.
Moody's also views the company's limited operating history
as a credit weakness, having only commenced operations in November
2020. However, Moody's believes this credit challenge
is partially mitigated by the extensive experience in leveraged lending
of Owl Rock's key investment professionals and the solid performance
to date of other Owl Rock BDCs with longer track records. ORCIC
has exemptive relief to co-invest with its sister BDCs also managed
by Owl Rock, resulting in substantial portfolio overlap with other
Owl Rock BDCs.
ORCIC, a perpetually non-traded BDC, provides quarterly
liquidity to investors of up to 5% of net asset value, subject
to board discretion, which represents an incremental demand on ORCIC's
liquid resources. However, ORCIC targets to maintain minimum
liquidity in the form of cash, revolver availability, and
more liquid loan investments to cover the liquidity use, which partially
mitigates this liquidity risk in Moody's view.
ORCIC's rating also reflects risks common to BDCs, including the
illiquidity of private direct lending investments, covenant compliance
and liquidity risks associated with the requirement that investments be
marked to fair value, and high dividend payouts that prevent the
retention of earnings.
As for all finance companies, governance is highly relevant for
ORCIC. However, Moody's does not have any particular concerns
with respect to the ORCIC's governance.
The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation for
ORCIC's rapid growth to be well managed, portfolio diversification
to continue to increase, and for the company to further diversify
its funding profile over the next 12-18 months. It also
reflects Moody's expectation for relatively favorable operating
conditions for BDCs that will contribute to stable asset quality,
profitability and leverage metrics over the same period.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company: 1) generates stronger
and less volatile financial performance than rated peers, with low
amounts of realized losses; 2) consistently maintains a debt to tangible
equity ratio of less than 1x; 3) improves its liquidity and funding
by reducing reliance on secured funding and laddering debt maturities;
4) maintains a high level of its investments in first-lien loans.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) increases debt-to-tangible
equity to more than 1.3x; 2) does not maintain a secured debt
to gross tangible assets ratio below 30%; 3) does not maintain
strong liquidity, including availability under credit facilities
with a minimum remaining maturity of at least two years; 4) generates
materially weaker or more volatile profitability than rated peers;
5) reduces the proportion of senior secured debt investments to less than
85% of its total investment portfolio; 6) pays dividends that
exceed net investment income on a regular basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Clayton Montgomery
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Andrea Usai
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653