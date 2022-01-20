Moody's assigns Owl Rock Core Income Corp. a first-time issuer rating of Baa3; outlook stable

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a first-time Baa3 long-term issuer rating to Owl Rock Core Income Corp. (ORCIC); the outlook is stable. ORCIC is a non-traded business development company (BDC) externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Blue Owl Capital, Inc. and part of Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl focused on direct lending. Owl Rock also manages Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC, Baa3 Stable), Owl Rock Capital Corporation II (ORCC II, Baa3 Stable), and Owl Rock Technology Finance Corp (ORTF, Baa3 Stable). As of 30 September 2021, ORCIC had $1.4 billion in investments, up significantly from $14 million as of year-end 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ORCIC's Baa3 long-term issuer rating reflects the benefits to creditors from its strong capitalization and largely secured investment portfolio with a high proportion of first-lien loans (84% of investments as of 30 September 2021), which Moody's expects will exhibit lower fair value and earnings volatility compared to more junior investments.

ORCIC has a net debt-to-equity target of 0.9x -- 1.25x, which translates to an expected asset coverage ratio cushion of at least 20%, based on a minimum regulatory-required asset coverage ratio of 150%. This is consistent with ORCC, ORCIC's sister fund, and most rated BDC peers. However, at times, the company may exceed this target temporarily, although this would only occur when the company has raised additional equity commitments, which fund immediately following month end, and are not yet reflected in quarter-end leverage metrics. As of 30 September 2021, ORCIC's net leverage was 1.46x. However, the company continues to raise a strong level of equity commitments every month, including modestly over $300 million in September, which closed on 1 October 2021. These equity commitments resulted in deleveraging immediately post-quarter end.

ORCIC's credit challenges include a funding structure that is relatively concentrated and partially reliant on secured revolving credit capacity, which encumbers its investments and constrains its access to alternative liquidity sources, particularly during times of stress. Moody's expects the company to expand its borrowing relationships over time and build a more diversified funding profile, which it has begun to demonstrate through recent steps such as its September issuance of $350 million in senior unsecured notes due in 2026. Moody's expects ORCIC to maintain a secured debt to gross tangible assets ratio below 30% over time, consistent with the other rated Owl Rock BDCs.

Moody's also views the company's limited operating history as a credit weakness, having only commenced operations in November 2020. However, Moody's believes this credit challenge is partially mitigated by the extensive experience in leveraged lending of Owl Rock's key investment professionals and the solid performance to date of other Owl Rock BDCs with longer track records. ORCIC has exemptive relief to co-invest with its sister BDCs also managed by Owl Rock, resulting in substantial portfolio overlap with other Owl Rock BDCs.

ORCIC, a perpetually non-traded BDC, provides quarterly liquidity to investors of up to 5% of net asset value, subject to board discretion, which represents an incremental demand on ORCIC's liquid resources. However, ORCIC targets to maintain minimum liquidity in the form of cash, revolver availability, and more liquid loan investments to cover the liquidity use, which partially mitigates this liquidity risk in Moody's view.

ORCIC's rating also reflects risks common to BDCs, including the illiquidity of private direct lending investments, covenant compliance and liquidity risks associated with the requirement that investments be marked to fair value, and high dividend payouts that prevent the retention of earnings.

As for all finance companies, governance is highly relevant for ORCIC. However, Moody's does not have any particular concerns with respect to the ORCIC's governance.

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation for ORCIC's rapid growth to be well managed, portfolio diversification to continue to increase, and for the company to further diversify its funding profile over the next 12-18 months. It also reflects Moody's expectation for relatively favorable operating conditions for BDCs that will contribute to stable asset quality, profitability and leverage metrics over the same period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company: 1) generates stronger and less volatile financial performance than rated peers, with low amounts of realized losses; 2) consistently maintains a debt to tangible equity ratio of less than 1x; 3) improves its liquidity and funding by reducing reliance on secured funding and laddering debt maturities; 4) maintains a high level of its investments in first-lien loans.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company: 1) increases debt-to-tangible equity to more than 1.3x; 2) does not maintain a secured debt to gross tangible assets ratio below 30%; 3) does not maintain strong liquidity, including availability under credit facilities with a minimum remaining maturity of at least two years; 4) generates materially weaker or more volatile profitability than rated peers; 5) reduces the proportion of senior secured debt investments to less than 85% of its total investment portfolio; 6) pays dividends that exceed net investment income on a regular basis.

