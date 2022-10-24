Moody's assigns P-1 LOC-backed rating to Idaho HFA Taxable CP Program GO Notes, Bank Secured Series

New York, October 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the P-1 letter of credit-backed rating to the Idaho Housing and Finance Association (the Issuer) Taxable Commercial Paper Program General Obligation Notes, Bank Secured Series (the Notes).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the Notes is based upon the letter of credit (LOC) provided by Barclays Bank PLC (the Bank); the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment of principal and interest to Note holders; and Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank providing the LOC. Moody's current short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of Barclays Bank PLC is P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

• Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank

The Issuing and Paying Agent (the IPA), U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, is authorized to issue up to $212 million of Notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from the Issuer or a dealer on behalf of the Issuer. The Notes may be issued on an interest-bearing basis only. Notes may not be issued if such issuance would result in the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding plus accrued interest exceeding the amount available under the LOC. Each Note issued shall mature no later than the earliest of (i) 150 days from the date of issuance, (ii) five business days prior to the LOC expiration date. The Notes are not subject to redemption or acceleration prior to maturity.

The IPA shall draw on the LOC by 11:30 a.m. New York Time, on each Note maturity date in such amount as is necessary to pay the principal of and interest on such maturing Notes. Upon the occurrence of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement, the Bank may, at its option, send a No-Issuance Notice or a Final Drawing Notice to the IPA. Upon the receipt of a No-Issuance Notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes and continue to draw on the LOC as such Notes mature. The LOC will remain in place until the final maturity of all Notes outstanding. Upon receipt of a Final Drawing Notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes and shall draw within two business days of the receipt of such Notice. The LOC will terminate on the tenth day following the IPA's receipt of the Final Drawing Notice.

The Issuer may deliver a substitute LOC provided that the alternate facility shall be delivered only on a date when the Notes are no longer outstanding. On or prior to the date of the delivery of an alternate facility the Issuer shall furnish to the IPA written evidence from Moody's that such substitution, by itself, will not result in a reduction, suspension or withdrawal of the rating assigned to the Notes.

The LOC will terminate upon the earlier to occur of: (i) the stated expiration date, October 24, 2025; (ii) the date on which the Bank receives notice from the IPA that the principal amount of and interest with respect to all of the Notes has been paid in full, (iii) the date on which an alternate LOC has become effective, or (iv) the earlier of (a) the tenth (10th) calendar day following the date on which the IPA receives a Final Drawing Notice from the Bank, and (b) upon the Bank's honoring of the Final Drawing.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jacek Stolarz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

