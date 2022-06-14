Moody's assigns P-1 LOC-backed rating to Los Angeles County MTA Sales Tax Revenue CP Notes Series A-TE-BANA (Tax-Exempt Notes) and Series A-T-BANA (Taxable Notes) (Proposition A)

New York, June 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned P-1 letter of credit-backed ratings to Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Authority) Second Subordinate Sales Tax Revenue Commercial Paper Notes Series A-TE-BANA (Tax-Exempt Notes), Series A-T-BANA (Taxable Notes) (Proposition A). The Series A-TE-BANA and Series A-T-BANA (the Notes) will be supported by a letter of credit (LOC) provided by Bank of America, N.A. (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the Notes are based upon the letter of credit, the structure and legal protections of the transactions which provide for timely payment of principal and interest to Note holders and Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the bank issuing the LOC. Moody's long-term and short-term counterparty risk assessment of Bank of America, N.A. is Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank

The Issuing and Paying Agent (the IPA), U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, will issue Notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from either the Authority or a commercial paper dealer on behalf of the Authority. The Notes may be issued, at a discount or, as interest bearing. The IPA may not issue Notes that mature later than 270 days from the date of issuance. Notes may not be issued if such issuance would cause the aggregate principal amount, including face amount at maturity, plus interest accrued thereon of such outstanding Notes to exceed the amount provided for under the LOC. Additionally, all Notes shall mature no later than the fifth day prior to the expiration date of the LOC. The IPA shall cease issuing Notes following its receipt of either No-Issuance Notice or Final Drawing Notice from the LOC Bank.

The IPA shall draw on the LOC in accordance with its terms on each Note maturity date in order to make timely payment of the principal and interest on the maturing Notes. The Bank will be reimbursed for each draw with proceeds received from the issuance of rollover Notes or with funds provided by the Authority.

The LOC is sized for $163,315,069 which represents $150,000,000 available for the payment of principal and $13,315,069 available for interest, calculated using 270 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable for all Notes. Conforming draws for the payment of principal and interest received by the Bank by 11:00 a.m., New York time, on a business day, will be honored by 2:00 p.m., New York time, on the same business day.

In the event of a default under the reimbursement agreement, the LOC bank may, at its option, send either a No-Issuance Notice, a Reduction Notice or Final Drawing Notice. Upon the receipt of a No-Issuance Notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes and continue to draw on the LOC as Notes mature. The LOC will remain in place to the final maturity of all Notes outstanding. Upon receipt of a Reduction Notice the IPA is restricted from issuing Notes in excess of the amount of Notes then currently outstanding. The LOC does not terminate as a result of a Reduction Notice. Upon receipt of the Final Drawing Notice, the IPA will cease issuing Notes and shall draw no later than the fifth calendar day prior to the termination date of the LOC in an amount sufficient to provide for the payment of principal, or face amount at maturity, plus interest to accrue to the maturity for all Notes outstanding. The IPA shall hold such LOC funds to pay the Notes as they mature.

The LOC will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) the stated expiration date, June 24, 2025; (ii) the date of payment of a drawing, not subject to reinstatement, which, when added to all other drawings honored under the LOC which are not subject to reinstatement, in the aggregate equals the full stated amount of the LOC on the date of issuance; (iii) the date on which the bank receives a termination certificate from the IPA following the acceptance of a substitute LOC; (iv) the date on which the bank receives a termination certificate from the IPA that all outstanding Notes have been paid in full and that the IPA elects to terminate the LOC; or (v) the earlier of (a) the 10th calendar day after the date on which the IPA receives the Final Drawing Notice from the Bank, or (b) the date on which the drawing resulting from the delivery of the Final Drawing Notice is honored by the Bank.

The Authority may provide a substitute LOC provided that the Authority obtains from each rating agency then rating the Notes written confirmation that the ratings on the Notes will not be reduced or withdrawn as a result of such substitution.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Jacek Stolarz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

