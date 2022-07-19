Moody's assigns P-1 LOC-backed rating to Philadelphia (City of) PA Wtr. & Sew. Ent., Commercial Paper Program Notes, Series C & affirms P-1 on Series A

New York, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned P-1 LOC-backed rating to Philadelphia (City of) PA Wtr. & Sew. Ent., Commercial Paper Program Notes, Series C and affirmed the existing P-1 rating of Series A (collectively the Notes). The Series C Notes are supported by a letter of credit (LOC) provided by TD Bank, N.A. and the Series A Notes will be supported by a substitute LOC to be provided by Barclays Bank PLC (collectively the Banks). Ã‚Â The substitution for the Series A Notes is scheduled to occur on July 28, 2022.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating on the Notes will be based on the applicable LOC; the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment of principal and interest to Note holders; and Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Banks issuing the LOCs. Moody's short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of the Banks are P-1(cr).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Not applicable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the applicable Bank.
The Bond Committee Determination authorizes the issuance of up to $400 million of combined Notes (Series A, B and C) issued on an interest-bearing basis only. The issuing and paying agent, US Bank National Association (the IPA), will issue commercial paper notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from the Issuer. Each Note issued must mature not later than the earlier of: (i) 270 days from the date of issuance and (ii) one business day prior to the stated expiration date of the applicable LOC.
The LOCs are each sized to cover the principal amount of their respective Series of Notes (Series A = $125,000,000, Series C = $150,000,000) plus 270 days at 12% (the maximum rate on the Notes) available for the payment of interest on the Notes. Conforming draws for the payment of principal and interest received by the Banks by 10:30 a.m. (NY time) on a business day will be paid by the Banks by 1:30 p.m. (NY time) on such business day.
In the event of a default under the reimbursement agreements, the Banks may send a stop issuance notice or a final drawing notice. Ã‚Â Upon the receipt of a stop issuance notice, the IPA shall cease issuing the applicable series of Notes and shall continue to draw on the applicable LOC for outstanding Notes as they mature. Upon receipt of a final drawing notice, the IPA shall cease issuing the applicable series of Notes and shall draw for all outstanding Ã‚Â Notes of such series by the business day prior to the termination of the applicable LOC. Ã‚Â The LOCs terminate fifteen days following the IPA's receipt of a final drawing notice.
The LOCs shall terminate on the earliest of: (i) the Expiration Date (Series A = July 28, 2026, Series C = July 28, 2027), (ii) the date on which the Bank receives a notice from the IPA indicating that there are no Notes outstanding, (iii) the date on which the Bank receives a notice from the IPA indicating that a substitute LOC has been accepted, and (iv) the fifteenth day following the IPA's receipt of a final drawing notice.
The LOCs may be substituted provided that no Notes of the applicable series are outstanding on the effective date of the substitution and the IPA has received written evidence from Moody's that the rating on the applicable series of Notes will not be reduced or withdrawn as a result of such substitution.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. Ã‚Â For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of Ã‚Â the guarantor entity. Ã‚Â Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
