Moody's assigns P-1 LOC-backed rating to San Francisco Airport Commission, CA Subordinate CP Notes Series A-3, Series B-3, Series C-3

NOTE: On May 25, 2021, the press release was corrected as follows: The UK and EU Endorsement disclosures were added as the sixth and seventh paragraphs of the REGULATORY DISCLOSURES section. Revised release follows.
New York, May 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned P-1
letter of credit-backed rating to the San Francisco Airport Commission,
CA Subordinate Commercial Paper Notes Series A-3, Series
B-3 and Series C-3 (collectively, the Notes).
The Notes are supported by a letter of credit (LOC) provided by Barclays
Bank PLC (the Bank).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating on the Notes will be based on the LOC; the structure and
legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment
of principal and interest to Note holders; and, Moody's evaluation
of the credit quality of the Bank issuing the LOC. Moody's short-term
Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank is P-1(cr).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
• Not applicable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.
The Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA), U.S. Bank National
Association, will issue Notes upon receipt of issuance instructions
from either the Commission or a commercial paper dealer on behalf of the
Commission. The Notes may only be interest bearing. The
IPA may not issue Notes that mature later than 270 days from the date
of issuance. Notes may not be issued if such issuance would cause
the aggregate principal amount plus interest accrued thereon of such outstanding
Notes to exceed the amount provided for under the LOC. Additionally,
all Notes shall mature no later than the sixteenth (16th) day prior to
the expiration date of the LOC. The IPA shall cease issuing Notes
following its receipt of either a No-Issuance Notice or a Final
Drawing Notice from the LOC Bank.
The IPA shall draw on the LOC in accordance with its terms on each Note
maturity date in order to make timely payment of the principal and interest
on the maturing Notes. The LOC is sized for $100,000,000
available for the payment of principal plus interest calculated using
270 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable
for the Notes.
In the event of a default under the reimbursement agreement, the
LOC bank may, at its option, send either a No-Issuance
Notice, or Final Drawing Notice. Upon the receipt of a No-Issuance
Notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes and continue to draw on
the LOC as Notes mature. The LOC will remain in place to the final
maturity of all Notes outstanding. Upon receipt of the Final Drawing
Notice, the IPA will cease issuing Notes and shall immediately draw
on the LOC in an amount sufficient to provide for the payment of principal
plus interest to accrue to the maturity for all Notes outstanding.
The IPA shall hold such LOC funds to pay the Notes as they mature.
The LOC will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) the stated
expiration date, May 24, 2024; (ii) upon payment of a
drawing, not subject to reinstatement, which reduces the stated
amount of the LOC to zero; (iii) the date on which the bank receives
a termination certificate from the IPA following the acceptance of a substitute
LOC; (iv) the date on which the bank receives a termination certificate
from the IPA that no Notes remain outstanding under the Subordinate Lien
Resolution and that the IPA elects to terminate the LOC; or (v) the
earlier of (a) the 15th calendar day after the date on which the IPA receives
the Final Drawing Notice from the Bank, or (b) the date on which
the drawing resulting from the delivery of the Final Drawing Notice is
honored by the Bank.
The Commission may provide a substitute LOC when there are no Notes then
outstanding, otherwise the Commission must obtain from each rating
agency then rating the Notes written confirmation that the ratings on
the Notes will not be reduced or withdrawn as a result of such substitution.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody’s Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody’s Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jacek Stolarz
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Joann Hempel
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Public Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653