Moody's assigns P-1 LOC-backed rating to San Francisco Airport Commission, CA Subordinate CP Notes Series A-3, Series B-3, Series C-3

NOTE: On May 25, 2021, the press release was corrected as follows: The UK and EU Endorsement disclosures were added as the sixth and seventh paragraphs of the REGULATORY DISCLOSURES section. Revised release follows.

New York, May 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned P-1 letter of credit-backed rating to the San Francisco Airport Commission, CA Subordinate Commercial Paper Notes Series A-3, Series B-3 and Series C-3 (collectively, the Notes). The Notes are supported by a letter of credit (LOC) provided by Barclays Bank PLC (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the Notes will be based on the LOC; the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment of principal and interest to Note holders; and, Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank issuing the LOC. Moody's short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank is P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

• Not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA), U.S. Bank National Association, will issue Notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from either the Commission or a commercial paper dealer on behalf of the Commission. The Notes may only be interest bearing. The IPA may not issue Notes that mature later than 270 days from the date of issuance. Notes may not be issued if such issuance would cause the aggregate principal amount plus interest accrued thereon of such outstanding Notes to exceed the amount provided for under the LOC. Additionally, all Notes shall mature no later than the sixteenth (16th) day prior to the expiration date of the LOC. The IPA shall cease issuing Notes following its receipt of either a No-Issuance Notice or a Final Drawing Notice from the LOC Bank.

The IPA shall draw on the LOC in accordance with its terms on each Note maturity date in order to make timely payment of the principal and interest on the maturing Notes. The LOC is sized for $100,000,000 available for the payment of principal plus interest calculated using 270 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable for the Notes.

In the event of a default under the reimbursement agreement, the LOC bank may, at its option, send either a No-Issuance Notice, or Final Drawing Notice. Upon the receipt of a No-Issuance Notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes and continue to draw on the LOC as Notes mature. The LOC will remain in place to the final maturity of all Notes outstanding. Upon receipt of the Final Drawing Notice, the IPA will cease issuing Notes and shall immediately draw on the LOC in an amount sufficient to provide for the payment of principal plus interest to accrue to the maturity for all Notes outstanding. The IPA shall hold such LOC funds to pay the Notes as they mature.

The LOC will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) the stated expiration date, May 24, 2024; (ii) upon payment of a drawing, not subject to reinstatement, which reduces the stated amount of the LOC to zero; (iii) the date on which the bank receives a termination certificate from the IPA following the acceptance of a substitute LOC; (iv) the date on which the bank receives a termination certificate from the IPA that no Notes remain outstanding under the Subordinate Lien Resolution and that the IPA elects to terminate the LOC; or (v) the earlier of (a) the 15th calendar day after the date on which the IPA receives the Final Drawing Notice from the Bank, or (b) the date on which the drawing resulting from the delivery of the Final Drawing Notice is honored by the Bank.

The Commission may provide a substitute LOC when there are no Notes then outstanding, otherwise the Commission must obtain from each rating agency then rating the Notes written confirmation that the ratings on the Notes will not be reduced or withdrawn as a result of such substitution.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody’s Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody’s Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

