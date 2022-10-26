Moody's assigns P-1 LOC-backed rating to the State of Oregon Department of Transportation Highway User Tax Revenue Second Subordinate Lien CP Program Series A-1 & A-2 and Series B-1 & B-2 (Taxable)

New York, October 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned P-1 LOC-backed ratings to the following State of Oregon Department of Transportation (DOT) Commercial Paper Notes (collectively the Notes):

• Highway User Tax Revenue Second Subordinate Lien Commercial Paper Program Notes Series A-1 and Series A-2

• Highway User Tax Revenue Second Subordinate Lien Commercial Paper Program Notes Series B-1 (Taxable) and Series B-2 (Taxable)

The Series A-1 and B-1 Notes are supported by a letter of credit (LOC) from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. The Series A-2 and B-2 Notes are supported by a LOC from Bank of Montreal, Chicago Branch.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the Notes are based upon (i) the LOCs provided by Wells Fargo Bank, N. A. and Bank of Montreal, Chicago Branch (collectively, the Banks), (ii) the structure and legal protections of the transactions, which provide for timely payment of principal and interest to noteholders, and (iii) Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Banks issuing the LOCs.

Moody's current short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment for each of the Banks are P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the applicable Bank.

The CP Series Declaration authorizes the Department to issue of up to $500 million of Notes, provided that such issuance would not result in the aggregate principal amount of applicable Series of Notes outstanding at maturity plus accrued interest (if any) exceeding the amount provided for under the applicable LOC. Each LOC is sized for $250 million of Notes. The Notes may be issued on an interest-bearing or discount basis. The Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA), The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., will issue Notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from the DOT. No Notes of a Series may be issued if such issuance would cause the aggregate principal amount, or face amount at maturity, plus interest accrued thereon of the Notes outstanding to exceed the amount provided for under the applicable LOC. Additionally, each Note issued shall mature not later than 270 days from the date of issuance and no later than five (5) business days prior to the stated expiration date of the applicable LOC.

The IPA shall draw on the applicable LOC in accordance with its terms in order to make timely payment or principal and interest on maturing Notes. The applicable Bank will be reimbursed for each draw with rollover proceeds or from funds provided by the DOT.

Each LOC is sized for $250 million plus 270 days of interest at 12% (the maximum rate applicable to the Notes). Conforming draws for the payment of principal and interest received by the applicable Bank by 10:30 a.m. (New York City time) on a business day will be honored by such Bank by 1:00 p.m. (New York City time) on the same business day.

Upon the occurrence of an event of default under the applicable reimbursement agreement, each Bank may, at its option, send either a no-issuance notice or a final drawing notice to the IPA. Upon receipt of the final drawing notice the IPA will cease issuing the affected Series of Notes and shall draw, on the applicable LOC, no later than the business day prior to the termination date of such LOC. Such draw shall be in an amount sufficient to provide for the payment of principal (or face amount at maturity) plus interest (if any) to accrue to the maturity of all of the affected Series of Notes. The IPA shall hold such LOC funds to pay the affected series of Notes as they mature. Upon receipt of a no-issuance notice, the IPA shall cease issuing the affected Series of Notes and continue to draw on the applicable LOC as such Notes mature. The LOC will remain in place to the final maturity of all of the affected Notes outstanding following the delivery of a no-issuance notice.

Each LOC will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) October 31, 2025, the stated expiration date of the LOCs; (ii) the date of payment of a drawing, not subject to reinstatement, which reduces the available amount under the LOC to zero; (iii) the date on which the Bank receives a termination certificate (Annex C) from the IPA following the acceptance of a substitute letter of credit, provided such Bank has honored any purchase drawing in connection with such substitution; (iv) the date of which the Bank receives a termination certificate (Annex D) from the IPA when no Notes are outstanding and the DOT has notified the IPA that they no longer intend to issue Notes and requests the termination of the LOC; (v) the earlier of (a) the 15th calendar day after the date on which the IPA receives the final drawing notice from the applicable Bank, and (b) the date on which the drawing resulting from the delivery of the final drawing notice is honored by the respective Bank.

The DOT may substitute each LOC provided that either (i) all outstanding Notes of the applicable Series must mature on the date of delivery of an alternate letter of credit provided all draws on the existing LOC have been honored, or (ii) if the effective date of the substitution is a date on which there are no Notes outstanding; and the IPA shall have received a written notice from each rating agency then rating the Notes that the substitution will not result in a reduction or withdrawal of the then current ratings on the Notes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jacek Stolarz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

