Moody's assigns P-1 LOC-backed ratings to Aspirus Inc. Obligated Group, WI, Taxable Commercial Paper Notes, Series 2021

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned P-1 LOC-backed rating to Aspirus Inc. Obligated Group, WI (the Issuer) Taxable Commercial Paper Notes, Series 2021 (the Notes). The Notes are supported by a letter of credit (LOC) provided by Barclays Bank PLC (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the Notes will be based on the LOC; the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment of principal and interest to Note holders; and, Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank issuing the LOC. Moody's short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank is P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

• Not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The Issuing and Paying Agent Agreement authorizes the issuance of up to $65 million of Notes issued on an interest-bearing basis only. The issuing and paying agent, U.S. Bank National Association (the IPA), will issue commercial paper notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from the Issuer. Each Note issued must mature not later than the earlier of: (i) 270 days from the date of issuance and (ii) one business day prior to the stated expiration date of the LOC.

The LOC is sized to cover the principal amount of the Notes plus 270 days at 10% (the maximum rate on the Notes) available for the payment of interest on the Notes. Conforming draws for the payment of principal and interest received by the Bank by 1:00 p.m. (NY time) on a business day will be paid by the Bank by 1:30 p.m. (NY time) on the next business day.

Upon an event of a default under the reimbursement agreement, the Bank may send a no issuance notice and/or a final drawing notice to the IPA. Upon the receipt of a no issuance notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes and shall continue to draw on the LOC for outstanding Notes as they mature. Upon receipt of a final drawing notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes and shall draw for all outstanding Notes no later than one business day prior to the fifteenth day after receipt of such Final Drawing Notice. The LOC terminates fifteen days following the IPA's receipt of a final drawing notice.

The LOC shall terminate on the earliest of: (i) the Expiration Date (November 9, 2026), (ii) the date on which the Bank receives a notice from the IPA indicating that there are no Notes outstanding, (iii) the date on which the Bank receives a notice from the IPA indicating that a substitute LOC has been accepted, and (iv) the earlier of (A) the fifteenth day following the IPA's receipt of a final drawing notice and (B) the date on which the drawing resulting from the final drawing notice has been honored by the Bank.

The LOC may be substituted provided that no Notes are outstanding on the effective date of the substitution.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joann Hempel

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

