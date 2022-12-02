Moody's assigns P-1 LOC-backed to The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, TN Water and Sewer Revenue CP Notes Series 2022A

New York, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned P-1 letter of credit (LOC) supported rating to The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, TN (the Issuer) Water and Sewer Revenue Commercial Paper Notes Series 2022A (the Notes). The Notes are supported by a direct pay LOC provided by TD Bank, N.A. (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the Notes is based upon the LOC provided by the Bank; the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment of principal and interest to Note holders; and, Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank issuing the LOC. Moody's current short-term counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment) of TD Bank, N.A. is P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

• Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA), U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association will issue Notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from the Commercial Paper Notes Dealer or the Issuer. Notes may not be issued if such issuance would cause the aggregate outstanding principal amount of such Notes to exceed the amount provided for under the LOC. Additionally, notes may mature no later than the earlier of (i) 270 days from the date of issuance; and (ii) the business day preceding the expiration date or termination date of the LOC.

The IPA will draw on the LOC to make all payments of principal and interest when due at maturity. Rollover proceeds or funds from the Issuer will be used to reimburse the Bank. Drawings for payments on the Notes will be reinstated upon receipt by the Bank of reimbursement proceeds from the IPA. The Notes are not subject to acceleration prior to maturity.

The LOC is sized for $217,753,425 which represents $200,000,000 available for the payment of principal and $17,753,425 available for interest, calculated at 270 days of interest at the maximum rate, 12%, on the Notes. Conforming draws for the payment of principal and interest received by the Bank by 12:00 p.m., New York City time, on a business day, will be honored by 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on the same business day.

In the event of a default under the reimbursement agreement, the Bank may, at its option, send either a stop issuance notice or a final drawing notice to the IPA. Upon receipt of the final drawing notice the IPA will cease issuing Notes and shall draw on the LOC, by no later than the business day prior to the termination date of the LOC, in an amount sufficient to provide for the payment of principal plus interest to accrue to the maturity for all outstanding Notes. The IPA shall hold such letter of credit funds uninvested to pay the Notes as they mature. Upon the receipt of a stop issuance notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes and continue to draw on the letter of credit as Notes mature. Following the stop issuance notice, the letter of credit will remain in place to the final maturity of all Notes outstanding.

The letter of credit will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) December 14, 2027, the stated expiration date of the letter of credit; (ii) upon payment of a drawing, not subject to reinstatement, which equals the then stated amount of the letter of credit; (iii); the earlier of (a) the 10th calendar day after the date on which the IPA receives the final drawing notice from the bank, or (b) the date on which the drawing resulting from the delivery of the final drawing notice is honored by the bank; (iv) the date on which the bank receives a termination certificate from the IPA stating that all outstanding Notes have been paid; or (v) the date on which the IPA surrenders the LOC to the Bank for cancellation.

The LOC may be substituted by the Issuer provided that all outstanding Notes supported by the LOC have matured prior to such substitution date.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jacek Stolarz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

