Moody's assigns P-1 and (P)Aa1/(P)P-1 ratings to United Overseas Bank Limited's Euro Commercial Paper and Certificate of Deposit Programme

Singapore, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned P-1 and (P)Aa1/(P)P-1 ratings to the $10 billion Euro commercial paper (CP) and certificate of deposit (CD) programme planned by United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) and its Sydney Branch, Hong Kong Branch and London Branch.

The ratings are based on draft transaction documents reviewed by Moody's, the final terms and conditions of which are unlikely to change materially.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The P-1 rating assigned to the CP component is based on the Aa1 senior unsecured debt ratings assigned to UOB, while the (P)Aa1/(P)P-1 rating assigned to the CD component reflects the bank's Aa1 long-term deposit ratings.

The P-1 ratings apply only to CP and CDs with a maturity of less than 13 months. Both the CP and CDs will be redeemed at par on maturity and will rank at least pari passu with all present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of UOB.

Moody's has assigned P-1 and (P)Aa1/(P)P-1 CP and CD foreign currency ratings to UOB, and P-1 and (P)Aa1/(P)P-1 foreign and local currency CP and CD ratings to its Sydney Branch, Hong Kong Branch and London Branch. The ratings assigned to the CP and CD programme are only applicable to issuances in USD, EUR, GBP, AUD and HKD.

UOB's Aa1 deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings are three notches higher than the bank's a1 baseline credit assessment (BCA), due to the very high likelihood of support from the Singapore government (Aaa stable) when needed.

In turn, the a1 BCA is underpinned by the bank's good credit buffers in terms of capital and problem loan coverage, healthy liquidity and funding.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on UOB's long-term ratings is stable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

UOB's P-1 and (P)P-1 short-term ratings assigned to the Euro CP and CD programme are the highest possible under our short-term rating scale, meaning there is no possibility of a rating upgrade.

UOB's P-1 and (P)Aa1/(P)P-1 ratings assigned to the Euro CP and CD programme could be downgraded if there is (1) a substantial deterioration in UOB's asset quality and profitability that leads to a material erosion of the bank's capital buffer; (2) a downgrade of Singapore's sovereign rating which could lead to a downgrade of UOB's long-term deposit ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

