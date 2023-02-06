Moody's assigns P-1 rating to NTT Finance Americas' US commercial paper program

Tokyo, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned a P-1 short-term backed senior unsecured commercial paper (CP) program rating to the new US commercial paper program issued by NTT Finance Americas Inc., a wholly owned US subsidiary of NTT FINANCE CORPORATION (NTT Finance, A1 stable). NTT Finance in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT, A1 stable).

The commercial paper program rated is:

USD 2 billion, effective February 3, 2023

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating is based on an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the CP program by NTT Finance.

NTT Finance Americas has structure and procedures in place that provide multiple layers of assurance of same-day funds. To backstop commercial paper, it has cash on hand held by NTT Finance, the guarantor, which NTT Finance Americas can access using its same-day global cash management system. NTT Finance typically has JPY400-500 billion of cash. Moody's expects NTT Finance will maintain its global CP outstandings well below its cash holdings at all times. NTT Finance and its parent NTT also maintain modest committed credit facilities that can serve as CP backstops.

As is the case with many large Japanese institutions with strong banking relationships, NTT Finance Americas' CP program is sized well above the company's expected needs. A seasoned CP issuer in the UK, the company has established procedures to keep CP outstandings and maturities within the limit of its available cash on hand. Moody's also expects the company to spread out the CP maturities.

In addition, NTT's status as a government-related issuer (GRI) and its very strong access to funding will support the liquidity to backstop the CP. The Government of Japan (A1 stable) owns about one-third of NTT, making NTT a GRI. Given the high economic value of NTT Finance to the parent, there would be financial benefit in avoiding business interruption, reputational damage and loss of access to capital and credit markets in a scenario of financial difficulty for NTT Finance. There is market confidence in NTT Finance through the parent as well as the parent's ownership by the Japanese government.

While Moody's does not count uncommitted credit facilities as liquidity back-stop, NTT Finance Americas, NTT Finance, and NTT all have significant uncommitted credit facilities as well in Japan and the US.

NTT Finance's A1 issuer rating is on par with its parent NTT's rating and reflects the exceptional integration with its parent's operations and the integral finance functions it plays. A wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT, NTT Finance exists solely to serve as the finance and treasury division for its parent and has no material standalone external business, which is different from a typical captive finance company that provides sales financing to third parties.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook on NTT Finance's ratings mirrors the stable outlook on NTT's ratings.

Moody's could upgrade NTT Finance's rating if NTT's ratings are upgraded, or downgrade NTT Finance's rating if NTT's ratings are downgraded. Moody's may also consider notching down NTT Finance's issuer rating compared with NTT's issuer rating if the business model, likelihood of support, access to cash flow, or Moody's view of the companies' strong integration changes.

Further, NTT Finance Americas' P-1 US CP program rating is based on NTT Finance's A1 issuer rating. If the liquidity protection measures materially weaken, Moody's may consider downgrading the CP program rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service Providers (Japanese) published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/395947. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), headquartered in Tokyo, is the leading integrated telecommunications operator in Japan. Japan's Ministry of Finance owns about one-third of NTT, and the company is governed by the NTT Law.

NTT FINANCE CORPORATION, headquartered in Tokyo, is the principal financing subsidiary for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation. NTT Finance Americas Inc. is its wholly owned US subsidiary.

