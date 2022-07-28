Moody's assigns P-1 rating to Wisconsin's GO Extendible Municipal Commercial Paper program

New York, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a P-1 rating to the State of Wisconsin's newly authorized $950 million General Obligation Extendible Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) program. The program replaces EMCP issued under a prior program resolution created in 2008. The initial issuance of notes under this program is expected to commence on approximately August 18, 2022 and occur over a period of 90 days.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The P-1 rating reflects the state's pledge of its own full faith and credit general obligation pledge to pay debt service on the EMCP, the state's very strong long-term credit quality reflected in its Aa1 issuer rating, appropriate structure and notification procedures, strong debt and treasury management and strong liquidity sufficiency and composition. The state has demonstrated strong market access for such obligations and has a history of good EMCP program management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of state's issuer rating below A2

- Major decline in liquidity - Weakening of debt and treasury management

LEGAL SECURITY

The EMCP notes are general obligations of the State of Wisconsin with the pledge of its full faith, credit and taxing power to make debt service payments. It is expected that the principal of the notes will be paid from proceeds of roll-over notes, proceeds of GO bonds, and any other money made available by the state.

EMCP is a type of short-term debt instrument that provides an alternative to traditional commercial paper. Each EMCP note will have an original maturity of one to 180 days and is expected to be redeemed through the sale of rollover notes, long-term refinancing, or issuer liquidity. However, the state will have the option to extend the maturity of any note, at its sole discretion, to 270 days after its original issue date. In the event of a note maturity extension, the interest rate on such note during the extension period will be calculated in accord with a formula tied to the weekly SIFMA Index (Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Municipal Swap Index) plus a margin that varies based on the prevailing note program rating at the time. The state may redeem notes at any time during the extension period, provided that all notes with an extended maturity date are also redeemed. The option to extend the maturity exists in the event that there is a disruption in market liquidity. The maturity extension feature essentially amounts to an irrevocable commitment by the investor to provide a period of backup liquidity for the notes. This is the primary difference between EMCP and traditional commercial paper in the tax-exempt market, where backup liquidity is usually provided via an external bank facility or other source of support. In Wisconsin's case, Moody's considers the backup liquidity period of at least 90 days sufficient to allow time for the state to bring to market an issue of long-term general obligation bonds or commercial paper to refinance the notes. As mentioned above, such potential bond or commercial paper issuance has already been formally authorized by the state, streamlining what is already a routine process.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Fund previously issued GO EMCP ($73 million outstanding) and for general governmental purposes. The new EMCP program is the same size as the prior EMCP program at $950 million.

PROFILE

Wisconsin is a north-central state with the twentieth largest population at 5.9 million. Its GDP ranks twenty-first among states at $366 billion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020.

