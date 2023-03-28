Moody's assigns P-1 to Baptist Healthcare System Obligated Group's Commercial Paper Notes, Ser. 2023; A1 affirmed with stable outlook

New York, March 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned an initial P-1 to Baptist Healthcare System Obligated Group's (BHS) (KY) proposed Taxable Commercial Paper Notes, Series 2023 ($200 million authorized). At the same time, the outstanding A1 ratings were affirmed. The outlook is stable. The system had $1.3 billion of debt at fiscal yearend 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the P-1 commercial paper rating is based on the system's strong debt and treasury management and strong liquidity to pay maturing commercial paper notes.

The affirmation of the A1 reflects Moody's expectations that BHS's margins will return to previously strong levels over the next several years and liquidity will be relatively solid and stable, both of which will drive adequate leverage metrics. The system's position as the largest provider in Kentucky and southern Indiana, advanced technology capabilities, and large aligned physician network will support geographic and service line expansion and a continuation of good revenue growth. BHS will also benefit from the recent renewal and extension of a large Medicaid supplemental payment program and comprehensive cost reductions. These strengths, along with performance in 2022 that was generally better than industry averages, will help restore margins to strong pre-2022 levels. While capital spending will be high to fund strategies, the system's relatively low average age of plant will provide flexibility to moderate spending if necessary, as the system has done in the past. This practice and expected one-time cash infusions will help maintain liquidity at a solid level. A manageable debt load, including modest operating lease and pension obligations, will support a fairly quick reduction in debt-to-cashflow. The most significant challenges will be reducing labor costs, which will likely remain well above pre-pandemic levels for some time even though expected to decline, and reducing length of stay to accommodate demand. The annual renewal of the Medicaid supplemental program, currently in its third year, will be a risk until it has a longer track record. While BHS is the largest health system in Kentucky, heavy competition in BHS's individual markets will continue to be a challenge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that the system's operating cashflow margin will improve to 8-9% over the next several years from 5-6% in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, and cash on hand will stay in the 180-200 range. With cashflow improvement, the outlook assumes debt-to-cashflow will decline to under 3 times from the slightly elevated current level of over 4 times. While narrower in the near-term, headroom under the debt service coverage covenant requirement will be adequate. Additionally, the outlook reflects no materially dilutive acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained increase in days cash on hand

- Notable improvement in balance sheet and leverage metrics

- Sustained and marked improvement in operating cashflow margin

- Market share gains in largest markets

- For the short-term rating: N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to demonstrate progress over the next several years on returning to 8% operating cashflow target

- Sustained decline in cash on hand from current level of about 185 days

- Meaningful increase in debt or weakening of leverage metrics

- Dilutive acquisition or merger

- For the short-term rating: Downgrade of long-term rating or material reduction in liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a joint and several obligation of the obligated group. The obligated group has provided a security interest in Gross Receipts, as defined in the bond documents and which includes accounts receivable.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

PROFILE

Baptist Healthcare System is a multisite hospital system with locations across the State of Kentucky and Floyd County, Indiana. The flagship hospitals are located in Lexington and Louisville. The system owns nine hospitals, a large physician network and a foundation. Additionally, the system has more than 400 access points covering 74% of Kentucky's population.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

