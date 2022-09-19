Moody's assigns P-1 to China International Marine Containers (Hong Kong) Ltd.'s USD300,000,000 Commercial Paper Program - 2022

Up to USD300 million of debt, fully supported by letter of credit from Bank of China Limited, New York Branch

Hong Kong, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a definitive P-1 rating to the USD commercial paper (CP) notes to be issued by China International Marine Containers (Hong Kong) Limited through its USD300 million fully supported commercial paper program established in 2022.

Issuer: China International Marine Containers (Hong Kong) Limited

Up to USD300,000,000 of Commercial Paper Notes, Assigned P-1.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The P-1 rating on the proposed CP notes is based mainly on an irrevocable, direct-pay letter of credit provided by Bank of China Limited, New York Branch. Bank of China Limited, New York Branch has a short-term counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment) of P-1(cr). The letter of credit and reimbursement agreement provides full and timely support for the repayment of the CP notes.

All the CP notes will be issued at discount, have a tenor of no longer than 270 days, and mature no later than the expiration date of the letter of credit. The letter of credit is expected to expire on the third anniversary from the date of the letter of credit and reimbursement agreement.

The issuer is a limited liability company incorporated in Hong Kong, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. It has been a limited liability company under the laws of Hong Kong since 1992.

Bank of China Limited is headquartered in Beijing. It reported assets of RMB26.5 trillion as of 31 December 2021.

U.S. Bank National Association acts as the depositary, issuing and paying agent and will draw on the letter of credit to pay the maturing CP notes. U.S. Bank National Association has a long-term and short-term deposit ratings of Aa2/P-1.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Any change to the short-term CR Assessment of Bank of China Limited, New York Branch could cause a corresponding change to the rating of the CP notes.

No cash flow analyses or stress scenarios have been conducted, because the rating was directly derived from the short-term CR Assessment of Bank of China Limited, New York Branch.

