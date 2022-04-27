Moody's assigns P-1 to City and County of San Francisco, CA Lease Revenue Commercial Paper Certificates of Participation, Series 3 and Series 3-T

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a P-1 rating to the City and County of San Francisco's, CA (the City) $100 million Tax-Exempt Lease Revenue Commercial Paper Certificates of Participation, Series 3 and Taxable Lease Revenue Commercial Paper Certificates of Participation, Series 3-T (collectively, the Certificates). The Certificates are supported by a Revolving Credit Agreement (RCA) provided by Bank of the West (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The P-1 rating is based on the short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank, as provider of the RCA, and Moody's assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the RCA without payment at maturity of the Certificates. The current short-term CR Assessment of the Bank is P-1(cr). Events that would result in termination or suspension without payment of the Certificates at maturity are directly related to the credit quality of the City's lease revenue pledge currently rated Aa2 (which represents the lowest of Moody's outstanding ratings on all City lease obligation debt).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Downgrade by Moody's of the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank

-Downgrade by Moody's of the long-term rating of the City's lease revenue pledge to A3 or lower.

The Bank's obligation under the RCA may be automatically terminated or suspended upon the occurrence of any of the following events:

the City fails to pay principal or interest when due on any Bank reimbursement obligation or any debt that is senior to or on parity with the Certificates;

the City fails to maintain its existence as a charter city and county under the laws of the State of California;

the City fails to include its required Minimum Required Rental Payments due under the Sublease in each fiscal year in the annual budget and to make the necessary annual appropriations for all such required rental payments;

bankruptcy or insolvency of the City;

any provision of the RCA, the Certificates, the Bank certificate, the Delivery and Paying Agent Agreement or the Trust Agreement which relates to the payment of principal and/or interest on the Certificates or the pledge of security on the Certificates, in each case ceases to be valid and binding on the City;

or validity or enforceability of such provisions are contested by the City or any governmental authority having appropriate jurisdiction over the City;

the long-term rating assigned to any lease obligation debt which is senior to or on parity with the Certificates and the revolving Bank certificates shall be withdrawn or suspended, in either case, for credit related reason or downgraded below investment grade by each rating agency then rating such Certificates;

the City declares a moratorium on any debt of the City that is senior to or on parity with the Certificates, or a governmental authority declares a moratorium with respect to the Certificates and/or all debt of the City payable from and/or secured by lease revenue rental payments payable from the General Fund of the City;

or one or more final, nonappealable judgments for the payment of money of $25 million or more shall be rendered against the City and not paid within 60 days.

The Delivery and Paying Agent (the "DPA") will issue the Certificates upon receipt of issuance instructions from the City. Certificates may not be issued if such issuance would cause the aggregate principal amount plus interest of all Certificates outstanding to exceed the amount provided for under the RCA. Additionally, each Certificate issued may mature no later than (i) 270 days from the date of issuance;

and (ii) five days preceding the expiration date or termination date of the RCA.

Upon an event of a default under the RCA, the Bank may send a No-Delivery Notice to the DPA. Upon receipt of such Notice, the DPA shall stop issuing Certificates and following the payment at maturity of all outstanding Certificates the RCA will terminate. The DPA will draw on the RCA to make all payments of principal and interest when due at maturity to the extent rollover proceeds are not sufficient.

LIQUIDITY FACILITY

The RCA is sized sufficiently to cover $100 million principal amount of Certificates plus 270 days of interest at 12% (the maximum rate on the Certificates). Draws made on the RCA received by the Bank at or prior to 12:00 p.m. (New York time) will be honored by 2:30 p.m. (New York time) on the same business day. The commitment will be reinstated following the repayment by the City in the amount of such draw. The RCA may be substituted provided that there are no Certificates outstanding.

The RCA will terminate upon the earliest of: (i) the stated expiration date of the RCA, April 30, 2026, (ii) the business day following the substitution date, or (iii) the date when the Bank's commitment to make loans to the City under the RCA is reduced to zero or any earlier termination of the RCA.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

