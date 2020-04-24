Moody's assigns P-1 to District of Columbia LOC-backed Fiscal Year 2020 GO Notes

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a P-1 letter of credit-backed rating to District of Columbia Fiscal Year 2020 General Obligation Notes (Federally Taxable) (2020 GO Notes).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Barclays Bank PLC (the Bank) currently provides a letter of credit (LOC) which supports the Series 2019 Notes. Such LOC has been amended to support the 2020 GO Notes (Series 2019 and GO 2020 Notes collectively, the Notes). The rating on the Notes is be based on (i) the LOC provided by the Bank, (ii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment of principal and interest to Note holders, and (iii) our evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank issuing the LOC. Moody's current short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank is P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA), Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, will issue 2020 GO Notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from either the District or a commercial paper dealer on behalf of the District. The 2020 GO Notes will bear interest at a rate not to exceed the maximum rate of 10% and calculated on the basis of 365/366 days year and actual number of days elapsed. The IPA shall not issue 2020 GO Notes that mature later than 150 days from the date of issuance. 2020 GO Notes shall not be issued if such issuance would cause the aggregate principal amount, plus interest accrued thereon, and principal and interest accrued on 2019 Notes, to exceed the amount provided for under the LOC. Additionally, all 2020 GO Notes shall mature at least one business day prior to the expiration date of the LOC. The IPA shall cease issuing 2020 GO Notes following its receipt of a No-Issuance Notice or Final Drawing Notice from the LOC Bank.

The IPA shall draw on the LOC in accordance with its terms in an amount sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the maturing 2020 GO Notes when due. The Bank will be reimbursed for each draw with proceeds received from the issuance of rollover 2020 GO Notes or with revenues provided by the District.

The LOC is sized to cover up to $500,000,000 of principal and accrued interest on the Notes. The issuance of 2020 GO Notes is limited to $300,000,000 of principal and accrued interest. Conforming draws for the payment of principal and interest received by the Bank by 11:30 a.m., New York time, on a business day, will be honored by 2:30 p.m., New York time, on the same business day.

In the event of a default under the reimbursement agreement, the Bank may, at its option, send either a No-Issuance Notice or a Final Drawing Notice to the IPA. Upon receipt of the Final Drawing Notice, the IPA will cease issuing Notes. The IPA shall draw on the LOC no later than two business day prior to the 10th calendar day following receipt of such Notice in an amount sufficient to provide for the payment of principal plus interest to accrue to the maturity for all Notes then currently outstanding. The IPA shall hold such LOC funds uninvested to pay the Notes as they mature. Upon the receipt of a No-Issuance notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes and continue to draw on the LOC as such Notes mature. In the event of a No-Issuance Notice the LOC will remain in place to the final maturity of all Notes outstanding.

The LOC shall terminate on the earliest of: (i) the stated expiration date (April 29, 2022), unless extended; (ii) the date of payment of a drawing not subject to reinstatement, which when added to all other honored drawings which were not subject to reinstatement, in the aggregate equals to the stated amount of the LOC; (iii) the date on which the Bank receives a termination certificate from the IPA that the LOC is being terminated since an alternate credit facility has been issued and is in effect (after the Bank honors a conforming drawing on such date); (iv) the date on which the Bank receives notice from the IPA that there are no longer any Notes outstanding and that the IPA elects to terminate the LOC; or (v) the earlier of (a) the 10th calendar day following the date on which the IPA receives the Final Drawing Notice from the Bank, or (b) the date on which the drawing resulting from the delivery of the Final Drawing Notice is honored by the Bank.

The District may provide a substitute LOC provided that the alternate letter of credit takes effect on the business day on which all Notes then outstanding mature. The IPA shall draw on the existing LOC to pay at maturity all Notes then outstanding.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alertnatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

