Moody's assigns P-1 to Duke University Health System's (NC) CP Program; downgrades long-term ratings to Aa3, outlook stable

New York, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned a P-1 to Duke University Health System's (NC) Taxable Commercial Paper (CP) Notes, Series 2022. Duke University Health System's (DUHS) new $300 million CP program will be backed by the system's own liquidity. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the revenue bond rating of DUHS to Aa3 from Aa2. The outlook is revised to stable from negative. DUHS has about $1.7 billion in outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of DUHS's long term rating to Aa3 reflects the expectation that operating performance will be relatively weak and lagging peers for a protracted period due primarily to higher than expected labor expenses as well as losses associated with the integration of a physician organization (the Private Diagnostic Group or PDC), comprised largely of faculty physicians. Although days cash measures will remain strong, levels will moderate and be more in line with Aa3 peers.

The Aa3 also reflects DUHS's strong reputation for clinical excellence as the academic medical center (AMC) of Duke University's (Aa1 stable) School of Medicine. Its planned July 2023 integration of faculty physicians will bring strategic benefits and will raise the system's revenue and expense base by about 25%. While still expected to remain strong, the system's days cash will fall to about 300 days because of the PDC integration, and as DUHS funds expansion projects amid strong population growth and demand. Although management plans to execute significant operating efficiencies, operating cash flow margins are forecast to improve to only low single digit levels (compared to low double digit pre-pandemic levels) over the next 4 to 5 years. DUHS will continue to face local and regional competition, including from University of North Carolina Hospitals, another major AMC.

The P-1 commercial paper rating incorporates DUHS's long term rating and is also supported by DUHS's own liquidity, which is based on the adequacy of liquid investments to support maturing commercial paper and unremarketed variable rate bonds as well as management processes to ensure timely payment. The Issuing and Paying Agent Agreement limits amounts of CP maturing within 5 days to $50 million.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that despite moderation, cash measures will remain strong, which will help to offset very weak operating performance over the next several years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and durable improvement in operating cash flow margins that approach historical pre-COVID levels

-Ability to sustain substantially lower operating leverage and stronger days cash

- Expanded geographic diversification and enterprise

- Evidence that Wake County growth strategy and PDC integration are on track

- Short term rating: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to achieve forecasted operating cash flow margins and lower debt to cash flow

- Greater than anticipated moderation in days cash or cash to debt

- Disruption from PDC integration, inability to execute growth strategies, or market share loss

- Short-term rating: material decline in daily liquidity, decline in DUHS's overall credit quality, or weakening of DUHS's debt and treasury management

LEGAL SECURITY

Payments are an unconditional general obligation of DUHS. DUHS is the only member of the obligated group under the Master Indenture. The three DUHS hospitals are operating divisions of DUHS. In addition to the obligated group, Gothic HSP and Gothic Corporation are Designated Members. Duke University is not obligated on DUHS's bonds. Management does not expect the PDC to become of a member of the obligated group upon the close of the transaction next year.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The new commercial paper program will be used primarily for working capital purposes. Management expects to draw $50 million initially.

PROFILE

DUHS is a three hospital system with over 1,500 staffed beds. The system is anchored by Duke University Hospital (DUH), a prominent AMC. 979-bed DUH is located on the university's campus in Durham, NC; 369-bed Duke Regional Hospital (DRH) is operated under a long-term lease from the Durham County Hospital Corporation; 186-bed Duke Raleigh Hospital (DRaH) is located in Raleigh. DUHS is separately incorporated, but is a controlled affiliate of the University. Only faculty physicians of the University's School of Medicine can admit to DUH; faculty physicians, Duke Affiliated physicians and credentialed community physicians can admit to other DUHS facilities. Faculty and certain community physicians are part of the Private Diagnostic Clinic (PDC), an independent organization, which will be integrated into DUHS by July 1, 2023. Following this transaction, faculty physicians will be part of Duke Health Integrated Practice (DHIP) and non-faculty physicians will be part of the Community Private Diagnostic Clinic (CPDC).

