Moody's assigns P-1 to Metro. Govt. of Nashville & Davidson County, TN's GO CP Notes Series 2021

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned P-1 rating to The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County's (TN) ("Metro") $375 million General Obligation Commercial Paper Notes, Series 2021 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be supported by a liquidity facility in the form of a Revolving Credit Agreement ("Liquidity Facility") from Bank of America, N.A. (the "Bank").

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the Notes are based on the short-term counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment) of the Bank as provider of the Liquidity Facility, the general obligation rating of Metro and Moody's assessment of the likelihood of an early termination of the said Liquidity Facility without payment at maturity of the Notes. The short-term CR Assessment of Bank of America, N.A. is P-1(cr). Events which could lead to an early termination of the Liquidity Facility without payment at maturity of the Notes are directly related to Metro's general obligation rating, currently Aa2.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Moody's downgrades the CR Assessment of the Bank.

- Moody's downgrades the general obligation rating of Metro.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bank's obligation under their Liquidity Facility may be automatically terminated upon:

- Metro fails to pay principal and interest on any Bank Loans or Bank Note when due;

- Metro fails to pay interest on the Notes when due;

- Metro fails to pay principal and interest on any of its general obligation debt;

- a final non-appealable judgment or order for the payment of money in excess of $10,000,000 rendered against Metro remains unsatisfied, unbonded, undismissed and unstayed for a period of 60 days;

- upon the bankruptcy or insolvency of Metro;

- Metro imposes a debt moratorium or comparable restriction on the payment of principal and interest on any general obligation debt, or a governmental authority with jurisdiction imposes a debt moratorium or comparable restriction on the payment of principal and interest on the Notes or on all general obligation debt of Metro;

- any provision of the Liquidity Facility, the Notes, the Bank Notes, the Issuing and Paying Agency Agreement, the Enabling Act or the Resolutions relating to the payment of

principal and interest on the Notes or the Bank Notes or the pledge of the full faith and credit and taxing power of the County is contested or repudiated by Metro, or Metro denies that it has any or further liability under such documents;

- any provision of the Liquidity Facility, the Notes, the Bank Notes, the Issuing and Paying Agency Agreement, the Enabling Act or the Resolutions relating to the payment of principal and interest on the Notes or the Bank Notes or the pledge of the full faith and credit and taxing power of the County ceases to be valid and binding or fully enforceable, or the validity or enforceability of such documents are contested by a Governmental Authority with jurisdiction;

- Metro's general obligation debt rating is withdrawn or suspended or drops below investment grade by each rating agency;

- Metro shall cease to exist, dissolve or terminate.

The Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA), U.S. Bank National Association, will issue Notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from the commercial paper dealer, or Metro. Notes may not be issued if such issuance would cause the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding to exceed the amount provided for under the applicable Liquidity Facility. Additionally, each Note issued may mature no later than (i) 270 days from the date of issuance; and (ii) the business day preceding the expiration date or termination date of the Liquidity Facility.

In the event of a default under the Liquidity Facility, the Bank may send the IPA a Stop Order Notice. Upon receipt of such Notice, the IPA shall stop issuing Notes and upon the payment at maturity of all outstanding Notes the Liquidity Facility will terminate. The IPA will draw on the Liquidity Facility to make all payments of principal when due at maturity to the extent rollover proceeds are not available. The Notes are not subject to acceleration prior to maturity.

The Liquidity Facility is sufficiently sized to cover the maximum principal amount of Notes, $375 million. Draws submitted to the Bank by the IPA pursuant to the Liquidity Facility by 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) will be paid no later than 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same business day.

The Liquidity Facility will terminate on the earliest of: (i) the stated expiration date, June 24, 2024; (ii) the date on which the available commitment has been reduced to zero and terminated by Metro, provided there are no Notes outstanding; (iii) payment at maturity of

all Notes outstanding following the IPA's receipt of a Stop Order Notice from the Bank; (iv) the business day following the substitution date of the Liquidity Facility; or (v) upon an automatic termination event.

PROFILE

Metro is located in the central northern portion of Tennessee (Aaa stable) and has a population of approximately 687,488 (2019 American Community Survey). Metro Nashville is the state capital and also a major education, finance, and health care center for the entire state.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

