Moody's assigns P-1 to Michigan State Building Authority LOC-backed CP Notes, Series 8

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned P-1 letter of credit-backed rating to the Michigan State Building Authority Commercial Paper Notes, Series 8 (the Notes). The Notes are supported by a letter of credit (LOC) issued severally and not jointly by State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street) and U.S. Bank National Association (US Bank and, together with State Street, the Banks). State Street's pro rata LOC share is two-thirds (2/3) of each drawing on the LOC. US Bank's pro rata LOC share is one-third (1/3) of each drawing on the LOC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the Notes will be based on the LOC; the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment of principal and interest to Note holders; and, Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Banks issuing the LOC (the rating will reflect the lower of the two Banks credit quality). Moody's short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of each Bank is P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of either of the Banks.

The Trust Indenture authorizes the issuance of up to $225 million of Notes. The Notes shall be issued on an interest-bearing basis. The trustee and tender agent, U.S. Bank National Association (Trustee), will issue commercial paper notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from the Authority or its agent up to an amount equal to the amount available under the LOC. Each Note issued must mature not later than the earlier of: (i) 270 days from the date of issuance or (ii) the program termination date (the earliest to occur of: (a) September 30, 2025, if Act 183 contains a five (5) year limitation on the duration of a commercial paper program, (b) the date specified by resolution of the Authority (not earlier than the latest maturity date of all then outstanding Notes) or (c) the date that is fifteen (15) days immediately prior to the stated expiration date of the LOC).

The LOC is sized for the payment of principal of the Notes outstanding plus 270 days of interest at the maximum rate of 10%. Conforming draws for the payment of principal and interest received by State Street, as agent on behalf of the Banks (Agent), by 10:00 a.m. (NYC time) on a business day will be paid by the Agent by 3:00 p.m. (NYC time) on such business day.

In the event of a default under the reimbursement agreement, the Agent may send notice of event of default with direction to accelerate or a no-issuance notice to the Trustee. Upon receipt of notice of event of default with direction to accelerate, the Trustee will cease issuing Notes and shall immediately declare the principal and interest of all Notes outstanding due and payable and, upon such declaration, immediately draw on the LOC, and pay to Note holders, an amount equal to the principal amount of the outstanding Notes plus interest. Upon the receipt of a no-issuance notice, the Trustee shall cease issuing Notes.

The LOC shall terminate on the earliest of: (i) 5:00 p.m. NYC time on the stated expiration date of the LOC, October 20, 2022, unless extended; (ii) 5:00 p.m. NYC time on the fifth (5th) day following the date of acceptance by the Trustee of an alternate credit facility; (iii) the date on which the principal and interest on all Notes outstanding under the Trust Indenture shall have been paid in full and Trustee is in receipt of written notice from the Authority that no additional Notes will be issued; or (iv) the date fifteen (15) days after the Trustee has received written notice from the Agent of an event of default under the Reimbursement Agreement and the Agent has directed the Trustee to accelerate and declare immediately due and payable the unpaid principal of all Notes outstanding.

The LOC may be substituted provided that: (i) on or prior to the effective date of the substitute credit facility the Trustee has received written notice from each rating agency then rating the Notes that the substitution will not result in a reduction or withdrawal of the then current rating on the Notes, (ii) the substitution is effective at least five (5) days prior to the termination of the credit facility then in effect, and (iii) the substitute credit facility is sized in an amount no less than the principal amount of outstanding Notes plus 270 days' interest at the maximum rate applicable to the Notes.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joann Hempel

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jacek Stolarz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

