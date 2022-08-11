Moody's assigns P-1 to Michigan State Building Authority LOC-backed CP Notes Series 9

New York, August 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned P-1 letter of credit-backed rating to the Michigan State Building Authority Commercial Paper Notes Series 9 (the Notes). The Notes are supported by a letter of credit (LOC) issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the Notes will be based on the LOC; the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment of principal and interest to Note holders; and, Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank issuing the LOC. Moody's short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. is P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

• Not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The Indenture authorizes the issuance of up to $225 million of Notes but in no event more than the principal amount provided for in the LOC. The Notes shall be issued on an interest-bearing basis. The trustee and transfer agent, U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, will issue commercial paper notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from the Authority. Each Note issued must mature not later than: (i) 270 days from the date of issuance; and (ii) the program termination date. The program termination date shall be the earliest to occur of: (a) August 25, 2027, if Act 183 contains a five (5) year limitation on the duration of the commercial paper program, (b) the date specified by resolution of the Authority (which may not be earlier than the latest maturity date of all then outstanding Notes) or (c) the date that is fifteen (15) days immediately prior to the stated expiration date of the LOC.

The initial LOC is sized for $77,000,000, available for the payment of principal of the Notes, plus 270 days of interest at the maximum rate of 10%. Conforming draws for the payment of principal and interest received by the Bank at or prior to 10:00 a.m. (NYC time) on a business day will be paid by 3:00 p.m. (NYC time) on such business day.

Upon an event of a default under the reimbursement agreement, the Bank may send notice to the trustee that such event of default has occurred with direction to either accelerate the Notes or, stop issuance of the Notes. Upon receipt of notice of event of default under the reimbursement agreement with direction to accelerate, the Trustee will cease issuing Notes and shall immediately declare the principal and interest of all Notes outstanding due and payable. Upon such declaration, the trustee shall immediately draw on the LOC, and pay Note holders, an amount equal to the principal amount of the outstanding Notes plus accrued interest to the date of declaration. Upon the receipt of the no-issuance notice, the Trustee shall cease issuing Notes although the LOC shall remain available to pay Notes then outstanding until their maturity date.

The LOC shall terminate on the earliest of: (i) the close of business on the stated expiration date of the LOC, August 25, 2024, unless extended; (ii) the date on which the Bank has received notice from the trustee that either (a) no Notes remain outstanding, (b) all drawings required to be made under the Indenture and available under the LOC have been made and honored, or (c) a substitute LOC has been issued to replace the LOC pursuant to the Indenture; or (iii) following receipt by the trustee of written notice from the Bank of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement with direction to accelerate the Notes, the earlier of (x) the date on which the drawing for all Notes outstanding has been honored; or (y) 15 days after the trustee has received such notice of event of default from the Bank.

The LOC may be substituted provided that (i) on or prior to the effective date of the substitute credit facility the trustee has received written notice from each rating agency then rating the Notes that the substitution will not result in a reduction or withdrawal of the then current rating on the Notes, (ii) the substitution is effective at least five (5) days prior to the termination of the LOC then in effect, and (iii) the substitute credit facility is sized in an amount no less than the principal amount of outstanding Notes plus 270 days' interest at the maximum rate applicable to the Notes.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

