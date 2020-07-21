Moody's assigns P-1 to Northside Independent School District (TX) Unlimited Tax Commercial Paper Notes, Series A

New York, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a P-1 short-term enhanced rating to the Northside Independent School District (TX) $100 million Unlimited Tax Commercial Paper Notes, Series A (the Notes).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The P-1 rating is based on the short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the Bank), as provider of the Revolving Credit Agreement (the Liquidity Facility) and Moody's assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the Liquidity Facility without payment at maturity of the Notes. The short-term CR Assessment of the Bank is P-1(cr). Events that would result in termination or suspension without payment of the Notes at maturity are directly related the credit quality of the Northside Independent School District's (the District) Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event is reflected in the Aa1 general obligation rating currently assigned to the District.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank or a multi-notch downgrade of the long-term general obligation rating of the District.

The Bank's obligation under the Liquidity Facility may be automatically terminated or suspended upon the occurrence of the following events:

- the District fails to pay when due any normally scheduled interest on the Notes, any principal and/or interest on any Bank reimbursement obligations, or any parity debt;

- the District fails to satisfy a final, non-appealable judgement or order for payment of money in excess of $10,000,000 for a period of 60 days following rendering of such judgment;

- voluntary or non-voluntary bankruptcy or insolvency of the District;

- any provision of the Liquidity Facility or other governing document relating to the District's ability to make payment on the Notes, the Bank Notes, or to raise funds to meet such payment obligations or the pledge of and lien on the Collateral, ceases to be valid and binding upon the District.

- each rating agency then rating the Notes: (a) has assigned a long-term rating on any general obligation debt of the District below investment grade or (b) suspends or withdraws the rating on the Notes or any other general obligation debt of the District for credit related reasons;

- the District or any Governmental Authority having jurisdiction over the District imposes a debt moratorium, debt restructuring or comparable restriction on repayment when due and payable of the principal of or interest on the District's general obligation debt.

The Issuing and Paying Agent (the IPA), will issue the Notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from either the District or the commercial paper dealer on behalf of the District. The maturity of the Notes may not be longer than 270 days. Notes may not be issued if such issuance would cause the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding to exceed the amount provided for under the Liquidity Facility. Additionally, each Note issued shall mature no later than the business day preceding the expiration date of the Liquidity Facility. The IPA shall stop issuing Notes following its receipt of a no-issuance notice from the Bank.

The IPA will draw on the Liquidity Facility in an amount equal to the maturing principal of the Notes to the extent proceeds from roll-over Notes are insufficient.

The Liquidity Facility is sized to cover $100 million principal amount of Notes. Payment of interest on the Notes is not covered by the Liquidity Facility and will be made directly by the District. Draws made on the Liquidity Facility received by the Bank at or prior to 11:30 p.m. (New York time) will be honored by 2:00 p.m. (New York time) on the same business day.

The Liquidity Facility may be substituted with prior written notice from Moody's that the rating on the Notes will not be reduced or withdrawn as a result of such substitution.

The Liquidity Facility will terminate upon the earliest of: (i) the expiration date of the Liquidity Facility, July 23, 2022, (ii) the date of the acceptance by the District and IPA of the substitute liquidity facility; or (iii) the date the Bank's commitment is reduced to zero or terminates due to an event of default under the Liquidity Facility.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

