Moody's assigns P-1 to Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, NJ's commercial paper in conjunction with change to internal liquidity support from bank support; outlook stable

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned P-1 short-term underlying atings to Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey's (NJ) General Obligation Commercial Paper, Series A (Tax-Exempt), Series B (Tax-Exempt), Series C (Federally Taxable), Series D (Extendable Tax-Exempt) and Series E (Federally Taxable), in conjunction with its change to reliance on internal liquidity in the event of a failed remarketing instead of standby bank purchase agreements, which previously provided liquidity support. The program's maximum size is also being increased to $750 million total from $500 million. Concurrently, we have withdrawn the commercial paper program's P-1 short-term enhanced ratings supported by backup bank facilities on Series A, B, C and D; the rating on Series E was previously withdrawn. As part of the assignment of the new P-1 ratings, the initial 2007 rating assignment, which combined Series A, B, C and D into one sale, has been divided into individual series, for a total of five series including Series E. We also maintain Aa3 and Aa3/VMIG 1 on approximately $2.1 billion of outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment of P-1 ratings on the commercial paper program series A, B, C and E is supported by sufficient funds available on a daily basis in the unlikely event of failed remarketing procedures, which provide for timely liquidation of such funds, as well as a dedicated $200 million supplemental liquidity facility provided by Wells Fargo through a SCPPA (standby commercial paper purchase agreement), which will expire on April 10, 2021. The university's capable treasury management team's ability to manage a self-liquidity program further supports the rating. As of June 30, 2020, Rutgers had $291 million of funds available to support $57.7 million of outstanding commercial paper and a maximum expected commercial paper usage of $200 million over the next 12 months, resulting in 2.4x coverage without the bank facility and 4.1x including it. Assets include primarily money market funds, rated Aaa-mf by Moody's, with no one fund comprising a large portion of the portfolio, as well as checking and deposit accounts and US Treasuries and Agencies. A maximum of $250 million can mature within a five-day period.

Assignment of a P-1 rating on Series D extendable commercial paper financing primarily reflects the university's ability to access the market based on its Aa3 long-term rating as well as its financial reserves and treasury management strength.

The long term Aa3 rating reflects the university's large scope, important state role as a leading provider of higher education and healthcare, management experience in oversight of significant operational shifts, and good financial reserves. All of these factors provide Rutgers with sufficient runway to manage through near-term operating volatility associated with the coronavirus pandemic. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For fiscal 2020, Rutgers' projects a modest operating deficit, requiring the use of an estimated $60 million of reserves, significantly improved from an initial estimate of approximately $200 million in revenue declines. This reflects management's ability to trim expenses to offset reduced revenue, including reduced state funding, as well as support from the CARES Act. Fall 2020 courses are being held largely online, and residence hall occupancy is significantly reduced. Management has budgeted accordingly, including for declines in other auxiliary revenue, state support and some enrollment fluctuation in fiscal 2021. Budget estimates are revised as new information is available, including union negotiations, and the university continues to work to close an expected budget gap.

The VMIG 1 short-term rating on 2009 Series G bonds incorporates the strength of the underlying rating as well as the bank liquidity facilities and established procedures for prompt repayment in the event of a failed remarketing.

OUTLOOK

The university's stable long term outlook incorporates prospects for manageable financial impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, in part due to management's offsetting actions, with limited debt increases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained, material improvement in operating performance resulting in strengthened cash flow and debt service coverage

- Significant growth of available reserves and liquidity, providing greater flexibility to adjust to potential volatility in state funding

- Short-term ratings: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Prolonged contraction of already slim operating margins

- Decline in cash and investments or weakening of liquidity given already very thin liquidity levels for the rating category

- Further pressure on the State of New Jersey's credit quality or material reduction of financial support

- Material additional debt without compensating growth in cash and investments and operating cash flow

- Short-term rating: For P-1 ratings supported by internal liquidity, material reduction in internal liquidity or significant deterioration of long-term credit quality

- Short-term rating: For VMIG 1 ratings: significant deterioration of Rutgers' long-term credit quality or of the credit quality of the banks providing the liquidity facilities

LEGAL SECURITY

Rutgers' general obligation bonds, lease revenue bonds, and commercial paper are payable from all legally available revenue and fund balances. In addition, Rutgers guarantees debt service on certain bonds of the LEAP Academy University Charter School, Inc. The university has covenanted that it will charge and collect tuition, fees, rents, charges and other revenues which, together with other legally available funds, will be sufficient to make all debt service payments on time and to meet all other obligations of the university.

PROFILE

Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, is the State of New Jersey's flagship, land grant, and comprehensive research university. With campuses strategically located throughout the state in New Brunswick, Newark, and Camden and the university's academic health center, Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, the university's full-time equivalent enrollment is over 62,000. Annual operating revenue is almost $4.3 billion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

