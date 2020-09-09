Moody's assigns P-1 to Santee Cooper LOC-backed Subordinate Revenue Notes Sub-Series A & AA and Sub-Series B & BB

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the P-1 letter of credit-backed ratings to South Carolina Public Service Authority (Santee Cooper) (the Authority) Subordinate Revenue Notes, Tax-Exempt CP Sub-Series A and Taxable CP Sub-Series AA and Tax-Exempt CP Sub-Series B and Taxable CP Sub-Series BB (collectively, the Notes). The Notes will be supported by direct pay letters of credit (LOC) provided by Barclays Bank PLC (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the Notes are based upon the LOCs provided by the Bank; the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment of principal and interest to Note holders; and Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank providing the LOCs. Moody's current short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of Barclays Bank PLC is P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank

The Issuing and Paying Agent (the IPA), U.S. Bank National Association, upon receipt of issuance instructions from either the Authority or a dealer on behalf of the Authority, will issue Notes in aggregate amount not to exceed at any time the least of (i) 20% of the aggregate Authority debt and outstanding alternate variable rate obligations, (ii) the aggregate unused commitment of the banks under revolving credit agreements and alternate variable rate agreements, and (iii) the stated aggregate amount of Notes for which coverage is provided under the LOCs.

The Tax Exempt Notes will bear interest at a rate not to exceed the tax-exempt maximum rate, 12%, calculated on the basis of 365-day year. The Taxable Notes may be issued at either a discount from their face amount at maturity or may bear interest at a rate not to exceed the taxable maximum rate, 15%, calculated on the basis of 360-day year. The IPA may not issue Notes that (i) mature later than 270 days from the date of issuance and no later than two business days prior to the expiration date of the applicable LOC, (ii) will cause the principal amount outstanding and interest on the Notes to exceed the stated amount under the applicable LOC, or (iii) bear interest in an amount that exceeds the interest component, as set forth in the applicable LOC.

Each LOC is sized to cover the stated principal amount plus 120 days of interest calculated at a rate of 12% based upon a 360-day year. Conforming draws for the payment of principal and interest received by the Bank by 10:30 a.m. (New York Time) on a business day will be paid no later than 1:00 p.m. (New York Time) on the same business day.

Upon the occurrence of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement, the Bank may, at its option, send a Final Drawing Notice or a No-Issuance Notice to the IPA. Upon the receipt of a Final Drawing Notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes and draw on the applicable LOC for an amount sufficient to provide for the payment of principal and interest to accrue to the maturity for all of the Notes outstanding. The IPA shall hold such LOC funds uninvested to pay the Notes as they mature. Upon the receipt of a No-Issuance Notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes and continue to draw on the LOC as such Notes mature. The LOC will remain in place to the final maturity of all Notes outstanding.

Each LOC will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) September 9, 2022 (Sub-series A & AA), or September 8, 2023 (Sub-series B & BB), the stated expiration dates of the LOCs; (ii) the later of (A) the date on which the Bank receives notice from the IPA that the existing LOC has been replaced with a substitute LOC, or (B) the effective date of any such substitute LOC, provided that the Bank has honored any properly presented draws on such date; (iii) the date on which the Bank receives notice from the IPA that there are no longer any Notes outstanding and that the IPA elects to terminate the LOC; or (iv) the earlier of (a) the 10th calendar day after the date on which the IPA receives the Final Drawing Notice from the Bank, and (b) the date on which the drawing resulting from the delivery of the Final Drawing Notice is honored by the Bank.

Substitution of the LOC is permitted only upon the maturity of all Notes outstanding of a particular Sub-series supported by the applicable LOC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

