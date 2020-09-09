Moody's assigns P-1 to Santee Cooper LOC-backed Subordinate Revenue Notes Sub-Series A & AA and Sub-Series B & BB

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the
P-1 letter of credit-backed ratings to South Carolina Public
Service Authority (Santee Cooper) (the Authority) Subordinate Revenue
Notes, Tax-Exempt CP Sub-Series A and Taxable CP Sub-Series
AA and Tax-Exempt CP Sub-Series B and Taxable CP Sub-Series
BB (collectively, the Notes). The Notes will be supported
by direct pay letters of credit (LOC) provided by Barclays Bank PLC (the
Bank).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the Notes are based upon the LOCs provided by the Bank;
the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for
timely payment of principal and interest to Note holders; and Moody's
evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank providing the LOCs.
Moody's current short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of
Barclays Bank PLC is P-1(cr).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Not applicable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank
The Issuing and Paying Agent (the IPA), U.S. Bank
National Association, upon receipt of issuance instructions from
either the Authority or a dealer on behalf of the Authority, will
issue Notes in aggregate amount not to exceed at any time the least of
(i) 20% of the aggregate Authority debt and outstanding alternate
variable rate obligations, (ii) the aggregate unused commitment
of the banks under revolving credit agreements and alternate variable
rate agreements, and (iii) the stated aggregate amount of Notes
for which coverage is provided under the LOCs.
The Tax Exempt Notes will bear interest at a rate not to exceed the tax-exempt
maximum rate, 12%, calculated on the basis of 365-day
year. The Taxable Notes may be issued at either a discount from
their face amount at maturity or may bear interest at a rate not to exceed
the taxable maximum rate, 15%, calculated on the basis
of 360-day year. The IPA may not issue Notes that (i) mature
later than 270 days from the date of issuance and no later than two business
days prior to the expiration date of the applicable LOC, (ii) will
cause the principal amount outstanding and interest on the Notes to exceed
the stated amount under the applicable LOC, or (iii) bear interest
in an amount that exceeds the interest component, as set forth in
the applicable LOC.
Each LOC is sized to cover the stated principal amount plus 120 days of
interest calculated at a rate of 12% based upon a 360-day
year. Conforming draws for the payment of principal and interest
received by the Bank by 10:30 a.m. (New York Time)
on a business day will be paid no later than 1:00 p.m.
(New York Time) on the same business day.
Upon the occurrence of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement,
the Bank may, at its option, send a Final Drawing Notice or
a No-Issuance Notice to the IPA. Upon the receipt of a Final
Drawing Notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes and draw on the
applicable LOC for an amount sufficient to provide for the payment of
principal and interest to accrue to the maturity for all of the Notes
outstanding. The IPA shall hold such LOC funds uninvested to pay
the Notes as they mature. Upon the receipt of a No-Issuance
Notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes and continue to draw on
the LOC as such Notes mature. The LOC will remain in place to the
final maturity of all Notes outstanding.
Each LOC will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) September
9, 2022 (Sub-series A & AA), or September 8,
2023 (Sub-series B & BB), the stated expiration dates
of the LOCs; (ii) the later of (A) the date on which the Bank receives
notice from the IPA that the existing LOC has been replaced with a substitute
LOC, or (B) the effective date of any such substitute LOC,
provided that the Bank has honored any properly presented draws on such
date; (iii) the date on which the Bank receives notice from the IPA
that there are no longer any Notes outstanding and that the IPA elects
to terminate the LOC; or (iv) the earlier of (a) the 10th calendar
day after the date on which the IPA receives the Final Drawing Notice
from the Bank, and (b) the date on which the drawing resulting from
the delivery of the Final Drawing Notice is honored by the Bank.
Substitution of the LOC is permitted only upon the maturity of all Notes
outstanding of a particular Sub-series supported by the applicable
LOC.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jacek Stolarz
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael J. Loughlin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Public Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
