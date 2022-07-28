Moody's assigns P-1 to University of Massachusetts Building Authority's (MA) Series 2013-A CP Notes; affirms P-1 on Series 2013-B CP Notes

New York, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a P-1 to the University of Massachusetts Building Authority's (the "Authority") Series 2013-A Commercial Paper Notes (Series 2013-A1 Tax-Exempt) and (Series 2013-A2 Federally Taxable) and affirmed the P-1 on the Authority's Series 2013-B Commercial Paper Notes (Series 2013-B1 Tax-Exempt and 2013-B2 Federally Taxable) (Series 2013-A and Series 2013-B collectively the "Notes") in connection with the upcoming substitution of liquidity facilities for each series to be provided by TD Bank, N.A. (the "Bank").

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and affirmation of the P-1 ratings on the Notes is based on the short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank as provider of the Liquidity Facility, the long-term ratings of the Authority, and Moody's assessment of the likelihood of an early termination of the liquidity facilities without payment at maturity of the Notes. The short-term CR Assessment of TD Bank, N.A. is P-1(cr). Events which could lead to the early termination of the liquidity facilities without payment at maturity of the Notes are directly related to the Authority's long-term credit quality and the pledge of revenues. Moody's currently maintains a Aa2 issuer rating for the Authority as well as Aa2-rated revenue bonds and parity bank notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moody's downgrades the CR Assessment of the Bank

- Moody's downgrades the long-term revenue debt rating of the Authority

LEGAL SECURITY

Liquidity Support for Tenders

The Bank's obligation under the liquidity facilities may be automatically terminated upon:

- the Authority fails to pay when due any amount due under the liquidity facilities in respect of the reimbursement of advances or term loans;

- the Authority fails to pay when due any amount on any debt on parity with the Notes; - a final non-appealable judgment or order for the payment of money in excess of $5,000,000 shall be rendered against the Authority and such judgment or court order shall continue unsatisfied for a period of sixty (60) consecutive days; - upon the bankruptcy or insolvency of the Authority; - any material provision of the applicable liquidity facility, the applicable Series Resolution, the Notes, the Bank Notes, the Issuing and Paying Agent Agreement, the Enabling Act, the Contract or the Trust Agreement relating to the payment of principal and interest with respect to the Notes or the Bank Note or the security for any of the foregoing ceases, at any time, to be valid and binding on the Authority, or the validity or enforceability of such documents or of any parity debt is contested by the Authority; - any material provision of the Enabling Act relating to the payment of principal and interest with respect to the Notes or the Bank Note or the security for any of the foregoing, ceases, at any time, to be valid and binding on the Authority, or the validity or enforceability of the Enabling Act or of any parity debt is contested by the Authority; - the enactment of any amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth or any amendment to the Enabling Act or any other statute which causes the liquidity facilities or the bank notes to be unenforceable against the Authority as ruled by any court pursuant to a final judgment or order or as found or ruled by any other governmental authority having jurisdiction, or the enforceability thereof is contested by the Authority; - each rating agency has assigned a long-term parity debt rating below investment grade or has withdrawn or suspended such rating for credit related reasons.

The Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA), U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, will issue Notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from the commercial paper dealer, or the Authority. Notes of a Series may not be issued if such issuance would cause the aggregate principal and interest amount of such Series of Notes outstanding to exceed the amount provided for under the applicable liquidity facility. In addition, Notes must mature no later than (i) 270 days from the date of issuance; and (ii) five days preceding the expiration date or termination date of the applicable liquidity facility.

In the event of a default under a liquidity facility, the Bank may send the IPA a No Issuance Notice. Upon receipt of such Notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes and upon the payment at maturity of all outstanding Notes the applicable liquidity facility will terminate. The IPA will draw on the liquidity facilities to make all payments of principal and interest when due at maturity to the extent rollover proceeds are not available. The Notes are not subject to acceleration prior to maturity.

Each liquidity facility is sufficiently sized to cover the maximum principal amount of the applicable Series of Notes. Draws submitted to the Bank by the IPA pursuant to the liquidity facilities by 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) will be paid no later than 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same business day.

Each liquidity facility will terminate on the earliest of: (i) the scheduled expiration date, August 3, 2025; (ii) payment at maturity of all applicable Series of Notes outstanding following the IPA's receipt of a No Issuance Notice from the Bank; (iii) the date that the amount of the Commitment is permanently reduced to zero; or (iv) upon an automatic termination event.

The liquidity facilities may be substituted by Authority provided that all outstanding Notes supported by such liquidity facilities have matured and been paid on or prior to such substitution date.

PROFILE

The University of Massachusetts Building Authority, the university's debt issuance arm, is a public instrumentality of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and is empowered to construct dormitory, auxiliary, academic and other facilities for the university's campuses. The authority's financial data is consolidated within the university's audited financial statements as a blended component unit.

University of Massachusetts is a large public university system serving the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The system includes five campuses: Amherst (flagship), Boston, Dartmouth, Lowell, and Worcester (medical school); and UMass Online. Included in UMass' operations is Commonwealth Medicine, a public, nonprofit healthcare consulting organization. Fiscal 2021 operating revenue was $3.4 billion and fall 2021 enrollment was 64,785 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mary Cooney

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Rachael McDonald

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

