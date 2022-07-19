Moody's assigns P-1 to the City of Atlanta Airport General Revenue Commercial Paper Notes Series M, N and O

New York, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned P-1 ratings to the following City of Atlanta Airport General Revenue Commercial Paper Notes (collectively the Notes):

• Third Lien Airport General Revenue Commercial Paper Notes Series M-1 (Non-AMT) and Series M-2 (AMT)

• Second Lien Airport Passenger Facility Charge and Third Lien Airport General Revenue Commercial Paper Notes Series M-3 (Non-AMT) and Series M-4 (AMT)

• Third Lien Airport General Revenue Commercial Paper Notes Series N-1 (Non-AMT) and Series N-2 (AMT)

• Second Lien Airport Passenger Facility Charge and Third Lien Airport General Revenue Commercial Paper Notes Series N-3 (Non-AMT) and Series N-4 (AMT)

• Third Lien Airport General Revenue Commercial Paper Notes Series O-1 (Non-AMT) and Series O-2 (AMT)

• Second Lien Airport Passenger Facility Charge and Third Lien Airport General Revenue Commercial Paper Notes Series O-3 (Non-AMT) and Series O-4 (AMT)

All Series M Notes are supported by a letter of credit (LOC) from Bank of America, N.A. All Series N Notes are supported by a LOC from PNC Bank, N.A. All Series O Notes are supported by a LOC from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the Notes are based upon (i) the LOCs provided by Bank of America, N.A., PNC Bank, N.A. and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (collectively, the Banks), (ii) the structure and legal protections of the transactions, which provide for timely payment of principal and interest to noteholders, and (iii) Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Banks issuing the LOCs. Moody's current short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment for each of the Banks are P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the applicable Bank.

The Thirtieth Supplemental Bond Ordinance authorizes the City to issue of up to $350 million of Series M Notes, up to $475 million of Series N Notes and $125 million of Series O Notes, provided that such issuance would not result in the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding at maturity plus accrued interest exceeding the amount provided for under the applicable LOC. The Notes shall be issued on an interest-bearing basis. The Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA), U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, will issue Notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from the City or its agent. No Notes of a Series may be issued if such issuance would cause the aggregate principal amount plus interest accrued thereon of the Notes outstanding to exceed the amount provided for under the applicable LOC. Additionally, each Note issued shall mature not later than 270 days from the date of issuance and no later than five (5) business days prior to the stated expiration date of the applicable LOC.

Funds in the applicable Note Account comprised of funds from the proceeds of rollover Notes will be used to pay the principal and interest on the maturing Notes. The IPA shall draw on the applicable LOC in accordance with its terms in order to make timely payment to the extent funds in the applicable Note Account are insufficient. The applicable Bank will be reimbursed for each draw with funds provided by the City.

The LOCs are sufficiently sized to cover the maximum principal of Notes, $350 million for Series M (Bank of America, N.A.), $475 million for Series N (PNC Bank, N.A.) and $125 million for Series O (JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.), plus 270 days of interest at 12% (the maximum rate applicable to the Notes). Conforming draws for the payment of principal and interest received by the applicable Bank by 12:00 p.m. (New York time) on a business day will be honored by such Bank by 2:30 p.m. (New York time) on the same business day.

Upon the occurrence of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement, each Bank may, at its option, send either a no-issuance notice or a final drawing notice to the IPA. Upon receipt of the final drawing notice the IPA will cease issuing the affected Series of Notes and shall draw on the applicable LOC, no later than two business days prior to the termination date of such LOC, in an amount sufficient to provide for the payment of principal plus interest to accrue to the maturity of all of the affected Series of Notes. The IPA shall hold such LOC funds to pay the affected series of Notes as they mature. Upon receipt of a no-issuance notice, the IPA shall cease issuing the affected Series of Notes and continue to draw on the applicable LOC as such Notes mature. Following the no-issuance notice, the LOC will remain in place to the final maturity of all of the affected Notes outstanding.

Each LOC will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) August 1, 2025, the stated expiration date of the LOCs; (ii) the date on which the applicable Bank receives a notice from IPA that an alternate credit facility has been issued and provided that all draws have been honored by such Bank; (iii) the date on which the applicable Bank receives a notice from the IPA that no Notes of the applicable Series remain outstanding; or (iv) the earlier of (a) the 10th calendar day after the date on which the IPA receives the Final Drawing Notice from the applicable Bank, and (b) the date on which the drawing resulting from the delivery of the Final Drawing Notice is honored by the respective Bank.

The City may substitute each LOC provided that either (i) all outstanding Notes of the applicable Series must mature on or prior to the effective date of the alternate credit facility; or (ii) if the effective date of the substitution is not a date on which all outstanding Notes mature, the IPA shall have received a written notice from each rating agency then rating the Notes that the substitution will not result in a reduction or withdrawal of the then current ratings on the Notes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Jacek Stolarz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

