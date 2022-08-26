Moody's assigns P-2 rating to Covestro's new Commercial Paper programme

Frankfurt am Main, August 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Prime-2 (P-2) short-term issuer ratings to Covestro AG (Covestro or the company) and P-2 senior unsecured ratings to Covestro's ?1.5 billion Commercial Paper (CP) programme. All existing ratings and the stable outlook of Covestro remain unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The P-2 short-term rating assigned to the CP programme and assigned short-term issuer rating of P-2 reflect the company's strong ability to repay its short-term obligations.

Issuances under the CP programme will be unsecured and will rank pari passu among themselves and with all existing and future unsecured obligations of Covestro AG.

The P-2 short-term rating reflects Covestro's solid liquidity, supported by cash balances of around ?315 million at the end of June 2022 and the availability of a fully undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of ?2.5 billion, maturing in March 2027. The RCF does not have financial covenants. Moody's expects the company to maintain liquidity buffers in at least the full amount of the CP program.

The (i) concentrated market structure for urethanes, polycarbonates and isocyanides and Covestro's cost-competitive production in all three major regions; (ii) favourable demand drivers such as energy efficiency and lightweighting; (iii) management's track record of taking decisive action to defend its investment grade rating, which Moody's expects to continue, support Covestro's Baa2 rating. The company's (i) exposure to the automotive industry accounting for about 17% of revenues; (ii) high correlation to GDP growth that results in earnings volatility; (iii) expectations that higher input costs will continue to hurt EBITDA margin and absolute EBITDA generation; and (iv) the additional operating costs and investment requirements to reduce scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and beyond, constrain the rating.

In late July 2022, Covestro lowered its EBITDA (company-defined) expectation for 2022 to a range of between ?1.7 billion and ?2.2 billion from previously ?2.0 billion to ?2.5 billion due to lockdowns in China, higher energy costs and lower than previously expected economic growth. In the light of these earnings headwinds, Moody's expects 2022 leverage to increase to around 1.8x-1.9x from 1.2x in 2021. Disruptions of natural gas exports from Russia to Europe that lead to rationing of natural gas to the industrial sector are part of our downside risk scenario but not built into this forecast or Covestro's rating.

Moody's estimates that June 2022 ending cash of around ?315 million and expected Funds from Operations (FFO) of around ?1.7 billion in the next 12 months are sufficient to cover working capital, dividends (35% to 55% of net income), investments of nearly ?1.1 billion (of which around ?400 million maintenance investments) and share buybacks of ?250 million. The next sizable debt maturity is in 2024 when a ?500 million senior unsecured bond is due.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes that Covestro retains a gross leverage ratio (Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA) of around 2.5x-3.0x through a range of economic scenarios and that Covestro will continue to execute on synergies from the coating resins (RFM) transaction. The leverage expectation takes into account the inherent metrics volatility through a business cycle.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While currently unlikely given downside risks related to economic conditions and energy costs, Moody's could upgrade Covestro's ratings with expectations for leverage below 2.5x and RCF/net debt above 30% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Covestro's ratings with leverage above 3.0x, RCF/net debt below 20%, or in the absence of consistent positive FCF or its liquidity profile deteriorates otherwise.

Moody's would likely tolerate metrics temporarily exceeding these ranges without changing the rating, provided we expect management to take action to preserve credit quality and for metrics to return to levels commensurate with Baa2 rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, Covestro is a leading global producer of polyurethanes and polyurethane derivatives as well as polycarbonates. In 2021, Covestro reported sales of around ?16 billion and EBITDA of ?3.1 billion. As of 22 August 2022, it had a market capitalisation of around ?5.8 billion.

