Moody's assigns P-2 rating to Hamburg Commercial Bank AG's Commercial Paper program

Frankfurt am Main, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a short-term local currency rating of P-2 to the €1.5 billion multi-currency Euro Commercial Paper (ECP) program of Hamburg Commercial Bank AG (HCOB).

All other ratings of HCOB were unaffected by today's rating action.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- ASSIGMENT OF P-2 SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPER RATING

The P-2 rating assigned to HCOB's new ECP program is based on the bank's Baa1 long-term issuer ratings and is in line with the rating agency's common mapping from long-term to short-term ratings. The Commercial Paper notes constitute unsecured and unsubordinated obligations, ranking pari passu with other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

HCOB's Baa1 long-term issuer rating reflect its ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA; and the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis to its liabilities, which indicates an extremely low loss given failure and results in three notches of rating uplift.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of HCOB's P-2 short-term commercial paper rating could result from a multi-notch upgrade of the bank's long-term issuer rating, which requires a multi-notch upgrade of its BCA. An upgrade of its BCA could result from further progress in sustainable profit generation in line with the management's targets and without incurring significant renewed asset risks, the maintenance of a strong capitalisation and an unchanged liquidity profile.

A downgrade of HCOB P-2 short-term commercial paper rating could be prompted by a downgrade of its long-term issuer rating, which is unlikely given the current positive outlook on this rating. HCOB's ratings could nevertheless be downgraded as result of a downgrade of its BCA or if its loss-absorbing liabilities decline significantly and beyond the rating agency's expectations, thereby resulting in fewer notches of rating uplift from our LGF analysis.

Downward pressure on HCOB's BCA would require a pronounced negative deviation of HCOB's future financial performance from the solvency and liquidity metrics that we currently expect. In particular, underperformance within HCOB's cyclical exposures to commercial real estate and shipping loans, a rushed ramp up of lending activities that have not been core to the bank's operations or a failure of HCOB to execute its transition plan for its funding profile may result in a BCA downgrade. Furthermore, currently unexpected adverse consequences for the bank or current key employees in the case of a re-opening of previously concluded tax-evasion investigations against HCOB's predecessor HSH Nordbank AG could lead to a downgrade of HCOB's BCA.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in Juy 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

