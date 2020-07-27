Moody's assigns P-2 short-term and Baa1 long-term ratings to County of Meade, Kentucky IRB's; ultimately obligations of Nucor Corporation

New York, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Prime-2 short-term rating and a Baa1 senior unsecured
long-term rating to County of Meade, Kentucky's $81,320,000
Industrial Building Revenue Bond Series 2020A-1 and a Prime-2
short-term rating and a Baa1 senior unsecured long-term
rating to County of Meade, Kentucky's $81,320,000
Industrial Building Revenue Bond Series 2020B-1, collectively
"Nucor Steel Brandenburg project". The bonds will mature
in July 2060
Proceeds will be on lent to Nucor Corporation (Nucor) to provide partial
funding for the company's new plate mill located in Brandenburg,
Kentucky. The bonds are designated "Eligible Green Expenditures"
as proceeds will be used for pollution prevention and control facilities,
including solid waste disposal facilities. The bonds are ultimately
an obligation of Nucor under an Agreement of Lease between County of Meade,
Kentucky as lessor and Nucor as lessee.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Meade (County of) KY
.... Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Assigned P-2
.... Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Assigned Baa1
RATINGS RATIONALE
Nucor's Baa1 senior unsecured ratings reflect the company's
low-cost position in the US steel industry as an EAF steel producer,
together with its broad geographic footprint and product breadth.
The EAF model and variable cost structure provides Nucor with the flexibility
to adjust production levels to demand more easily than integrated producers
and contributes to a lower cost position, given the use of steel
scrap as a key input. Nucor also benefits from a degree of vertical
integration sourcing scrap from its David J. Joseph (DJJ) subsidiary
and selling substrate from its mills to its downstream fabrication facilities.
Despite lower realized steel prices in 2019, Nucor continued to
exhibit solid metrics with leverage, as measured by the Debt/EBITDA
ratio at 1.6x and interest coverage, as measured by EBIT/interest
of 12.3x.
The impact of the coronavirus has led to significant reduction in performance
across important end markets such as automotive, oil&gas,
industrial and general manufacturing and construction, a key market
for Nucor, although construction activity to date has not seen the
same level of deterioration. Nucor's sales are: construction
25%, energy 12%, machinery and industrial 11%,
automotive 9%, transportation and logistics 6% and
service centers and others 35%, with consumer durables comprising
the balance. In response to the coronavirus, Nucor is reducing
capital expenditures to less than $1.5 billion from $2
billion and will work to manage raw material inventories in line with
expected production rates. Working capital release is expected
to benefit operating cash flow.
Given industry conditions, we have reduced expected 2020 adjusted
EBITDA by 50% from 2019 levels to roughly $1.4 billion,
which would result in leverage of around 4x. After capital expenditures
and dividends, which are expected to be maintained, modest
negative free cash flow is expected. Assuming only a 30%
recovery in 2021, leverage would reduce to around 3x. However,
the company is expected to continue to maintain cash balances in excess
of $1 billion.
Despite lower tons shipped and a roughly 23% reduction in sales
in the second quarter ended July 4, 2020, with the greatest
decline in steel mill shipments to outside customers, overall operating
performance was better than expected with EBIT (unadjusted) of approximately
$217 million reported. Despite lower shipments, performance
in the downstream business was supported by continued good demand in non-residential
construction. The resumption of automotive production, although
at modest levels during the quarter, provided benefit to the steel
segment. Demand from the oil&gas industry remains depressed
and is expected to remain so for the balance of the year. Working
capital release during the quarter resulted in strong operating cash flow.
Nucor's excellent liquidity position provides strong support to
the company's overall profile and is expected to remain solid in
2020. The company's Prime-2 short-term debt
rating is supported by cash balances and short-term investments
of $3.04 billion at July 4, 2020. Nucor also
has an unused $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility
expiring in April 2023, which is not expected to be used.
The next significant debt maturity is in 2022. The cash position
at July 4, 2020 was augmented by the $1 billion in proceeds
from the debt issuance during the second quarter.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that while Nucor's performance
in 2020 will result in metrics outside the Baa1 rating category,
the company's broad based geographic and product positions and variable
cost structure will enable Nucor to return to more appropriate metrics
over the next 18 -- 24 months as demand levels improve across industries
and regions. While leverage could peak at around 4x in 2020,
Nucor will still maintain healthy cash balances and availability under
its revolving credit facility. On a net leverage basis, assuming
in excess of $1 billion of total cash balances can be consistently
maintained, net leverage would peak at around 3.3x.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety
Nucor, like all producers in the global steel sector faces pressure
to reduce greenhouse gas and air pollution emissions, among a number
of other sustainability issues and will likely incur costs to meet increasingly
stringent regulations. Nucor indicates that capital expenditures
with respect to complying with environmental regulations are less than
$100 million in each of 2019 and 2020. Nucor, as a
US company, is subject to numerous regional, state and Federal
regulations, including but not limited to the Clean Air Act,
the Clean Water Act, the Comprehensive Environmental Responsible
Compensation & Liabilities Act (CERCLA). Producers such as
Nucor who utilize the electric arc furnace (EAF) process (use a greater
percentage of scrap, i.e. recycled steel) to make
steel have lower greenhouse gas emissions than the integrated producers
who produce steel using the blast furnace process (use primarily coal
and iron ore to produce steel). Additionally, through its
David J. Joseph Company (DJJ) subsidiary, Nucor is a significant
recycler of ferrous and nonferrous metals.
From a governance perspective Nucor has performed well through various
troughs in the industry in recent years and remained focused on its capital
structure, free cash flow generation and discipline as to level
of debt given industry volatility. The company has exhibited a
balanced approach to deployment of its cash flow between growth,
debt reduction and shareholder returns. Nucor's goal is to
return a minimum of 40% to shareholders based upon earnings generation
and at the same time maintain a strong Investment Grade Rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the volatility inherent in the industry and potential for wide swings
in profitability and debt protection metrics, upward rating pressure
could be limited. A rating upgrade could be possible should Nucor
be able to evidence the ability to sustain EBIT margins of at least 13%,
debt/EBITDA of less than 2x, be free cash flow generative and maintain
an excellent liquidity position. Additionally, clarity of
the company's financial policies with respect to its capital structure,
level of absolute debt as well as acquisition appetite will also be considerations.
The rating could come under pressure for a downgrade should EBIT margins
be sustained at less than 10%, leverage, as measured
by the debt/EBITDA ratio breach 2.5x on a sustainable basis or
if liquidity were to contract materially with cash balances dropping below
$1 billion.
Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nucor operates
through 3 segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products and Raw Materials
Nucor is a leading domestic producer of carbon and alloy steel and steel
products including bar, beam, sheet, plate, joists,
joist girders, hollow structural section tubing and electrical conduit
tubing. Through its subsidiary, The David J. Joseph
Company, Nucor is also a leading scrap company, brokering
and processing ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals among other products.
For the twelve months ended July 4, 2020 Nucor had revenues of $20.5
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published
in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
