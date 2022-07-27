Moody's assigns P-2 short-term rating to Amadeus' €1.5 billion Commercial Paper Program

Paris, July 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Prime-2 (P-2) short-term instrument rating to Amadeus IT Group S.A.'s (Amadeus or the company) €1.5 billion Commercial Paper Program (CPP). The company's Baa2 long-term issuer rating, P-2 short term issuer rating, and negative outlook are unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The P-2 short-term instrument rating assigned to the CPP is in line with Amadeus' long-term issuer rating of Baa2 and short-term issuer rating of P-2 and reflects the company's strong ability to repay its short-term obligations.

While Amadeus remains impacted by the disruption in global travel following the coronavirus outbreak, the company's financial performance has been recovering and its liquidity position remains strong. As of 31 March 2022, Amadeus' liquidity amounted to €1.7 billion, consisting of €0.7 billion of cash on balance sheet and an undrawn €1 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2025. The RCF does not have financial covenants. The aforementioned liquidity does not include approximately €0.7 billion of cash-equivalent current assets which have maturities of up to six months and could be used as an additional source of liquidity.

Moody's expects Amadeus will generate around €0.5-0.6 billion and €0.8 billion of Moody's-adjusted FCF in 2022 and 2023, respectively, which is calculated before debt repayments and assumes no dividends are paid by the company. Together with the aforementioned liquidity, Moody's considers that this will be sufficient to cover up to €0.5 billion of scheduled debt maturities to the end of 2023 (assuming Amadeus does not pursue any capital market activities that refinance these maturities).

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook is driven by the significant uncertainties surrounding the depth and duration of the decline in global consumer and business demand for travel-related services as a result of the pandemic. Moody's expects Amadeus will pursue a conservative financial strategy, which has historically targeted leverage between 1.0x and 1.5x on a company-adjusted basis (equivalent to up to 2.0x Moody's-adjusted leverage), following the pandemic-induced downturn.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A rating upgrade is unlikely at this stage. However, the outlook could be changed to stable if the significant uncertainty regarding the timing and extent of a recovery in global travel volumes diminishes and it becomes clear that Amadeus' Moody's-adjusted leverage will improve to below 2.0x with FCF returning to pre-pandemic levels, both on a sustained basis. Over time, the rating could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls well below 1.5x and Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt increases above 15%, both on a sustained basis.

Negative rating pressure could develop if the company's Moody's-adjusted leverage remains above 2.0x or FCF/net debt remains below 10%, both on a sustained basis. Negative pressure on Amadeus' rating could also develop if there were increasing levels of disintermediation away from the GDS model or if significant alternative distribution channels were to emerge.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Amadeus IT Group S.A., headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is a GDS provider that offers technology solutions to travel providers and agencies. Its services include real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing, and related processing solutions. Amadeus also provides IT solutions to airlines, such as reservations, inventory management and operations for travel providers. The company is the market leader in both the GDS and IT Solutions segments. Following the acquisition of TravelClick in October 2018, the company also has a significant position in IT Solutions for the hotel segment, offering reservations and property management, customer relationship management and business intelligence services.

