Moody's assigns P-2 to Mosaic's new commercial paper program, affirms Baa2 senior unsecured rating

New York, September 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a first time Prime-2 commercial paper rating to The Mosaic Company ("Mosaic"). Concurrently, Moody's also affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings for The Mosaic Company and Mosaic Global Holdings Inc. The ratings outlook remains stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: The Mosaic Company

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Assigned P-2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: The Mosaic Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Mosaic Global Holdings Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: The Mosaic Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Mosaic Global Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mosaic's P-2 commercial paper rating reflects its excellent liquidity supported by cash balances, expected strong free cash flow generation amid high fertilizer prices, access to the commercial paper market through a new program and a committed $2.5 billion back up facility. Mosaic had $839 million of cash outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and almost full availability under the revolving credit facility due August 19, 2026 (unrated). Mosaic's cash is held both domestically and overseas. There are maintenance covenants on Mosaic's revolving credit facility including a maximum debt to capitalization ratio of 0.65x as well as a minimum interest coverage ratio covenant of 3.0x. The company has significant headroom under both financial covenants. The company also uses structured accounts payable arrangements in Brazil, which had $778 million outstanding as of June 30, 2022. Mosaic also can borrow up to 90% of the fair value of certain inventory for a period of up to 180 days under its $625 million inventory financing and has a $400 million receivable purchase arrangement. Given strong projected earnings in 2022, Mosaic will have sufficient cash to cover $1.3 billion of projected capital expenditures, $550 million of debt maturing in November 2022, approximately $200 million of dividends and rising working capital needs. All excess cash in 2022 will be used for share repurchases. The company may also consider special dividends.

Mosaic's Baa2 senior unsecured credit rating reflects the company's scale and leading market positions in phosphate and potash fertilizers and strong credit metrics (Debt/EBITDA as adjusted by Moody's 0.8x in the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 and projected to remain below 1x in 2023) due to the anticipated debt reduction, still high projected fertilizer prices and projected increase volumes as the company ramps up potash production at the K-3 mine and restarts the second mill at Colonsay. As the second largest integrated phosphate producer and one of the four largest potash producers globally, Mosaic has favorable market positions in phosphate and potash nutrients. Mosaic has higher cost position in phosphate business relative to other global producers, but continues to focus on cost and reduction and operational improvements and currently benefits from its own ammonia production and ammonia supply agreement with CF Industries. Mosaic's credit profile is tempered by concentration in the cyclical commodity fertilizer market and exposure to demand swings due to weather impacts on the agricultural markets. Mosaic's credit profile is supported by management's public target to maintain investment-grade credit metrics through the fertilizer price cycle and excellent liquidity.

Corn and soybean prices have come off their highs set earlier this year in the aftermath of the beginning of the Russian/Ukrainian military conflict, but remain above levels seen in the last five years, which supports demand for fertilizers and agricultural chemicals for 2023. However, some farmers may be delaying purchases amid expectations that fertilizer prices will continue to fall after peaking earlier in 2022. Our base case assumptions are that phosphate and potash fertilizer prices will decline in 2023 as trade flows continue to adjust, but remain above five-year averages, which will support Mosaic's earnings in 2023 and likely into 2024. Any hurricane related disruptions in Mosaic's phosphate production will likely be temporary and offset by higher prices.

The stable outlook incorporates expectations of strong credit metrics over the next 12 to 18 months, but no further debt reduction beyond the completion of the $1 billion debt reduction target.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We could upgrade the rating if Mosaic significantly improves its cost position relative to global competitors, debt to EBITDA falls below 2.0 times on a sustained basis (assuming trough pricing and volumes), retained cash flow to debt remains above 30% and the company improves its free cash flow generation in trough conditions. An upgrade would also require clarity on capital allocation priorities. An upgrade would also require management's commitment to a financial profile consistent with a higher rating.

We could downgrade the rating if the operating environment and performance declines such that free cash flow turned negative, debt/EBITDA was anticipated to remain sustainably above 3.0 times, retained cash flow to debt remained below 15% and, or the company changed its financial policy and targets or management does not take appropriate actions to preserve credit quality. We could also downgrade the rating if liquidity deteriorates.

The Mosaic Company (Mosaic) is a Tampa, Florida (US)-based global producer of potash and phosphate crop nutrients. Mosaic was formed by the October 2004 combination of Cargill Crop Nutrition and IMC Global. For the LTM ending June 30, 2022, Mosaic generated revenues of $16.6 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

