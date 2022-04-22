Moody's assigns P-2 to guaranteed commercial paper programs of Sumitomo Corp's overseas subsidiaries

USD3 billion of New Backed Commercial Paper Program Rated

Tokyo, April 22, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned P-2 short-term backed senior unsecured ratings to the new commercial paper programs issued by Sumitomo Corporation of Americas and Sumitomo Corporation Capital Europe plc, subsidiaries of Sumitomo Corporation (Sumitomo, Baa1 stable).

The commercial paper programs rated are:

Â·USD 1.5 billion, effective April 21, 2022 by Sumitomo Corporation of Americas

Â·USD 1.5 billion, effective April 21, 2022 by Sumitomo Corporation Capital Europe plc

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based on a guarantee provided by Sumitomo.

Sumitomo's Baa1 issuer rating incorporates the company's diversified business portfolio; its portfolio restructuring; turnaround from the impact of coronavirus pandemic; high commodity prices; and its conservative financial policy, including its plans to restore its operating cash flow and grow businesses that are less cyclical or less exposed to commodity prices.

Nevertheless, Sumitomo's rating remains constrained by the company's exposure to commodity price-sensitive or cyclical businesses, which has led to significant write-offs and high leverage compared with those of its peers. The business model of Japanese trading companies relies on debt financing, which also constrains the ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sumitomo's debt/capitalization will continue to improve over the next 12-18 months, and that the company will maintain a sufficient buffer against volatility from commodity price fluctuations.

Upward rating pressure could emerge if Sumitomo generates stable earnings and cash flow through the commodity cycles, and further improves its leverage on a sustained basis. Moody's would consider an upgrade if the company's debt/capitalization declines below 50% and its funds from operations (FFO)/debt remains above 13% on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if Sumitomo increases the risk profile of its asset portfolio; it increases its shareholder return activities; or its leverage deteriorates, for example, if its debt/capitalization exceeds 60% or its FFO/debt falls below 8% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Trading Companies (Japanese) published in July 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_191144. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sumitomo Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a major Japanese trading company.

Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, headquartered in New York, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation.

Sumitomo Corporation Capital Europe plc, headquartered in London, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation Europe Ltd, which in turn is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation.

