Moody's assigns P-3 rating to Targa's new commercial paper program

New York, July 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a first time Prime-3 commercial paper rating to Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed TRGP's and Targa Resources Partners LP's (the Partnership; and together with TRGP, Targa) Baa3 senior unsecured ratings. The Partnership is wholly owned by TRGP. The rating outlooks for both entities are stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Targa Resources Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Assigned P-3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Targa Resources Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Targa Resources Partners LP

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Targa Resources Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Targa Resources Partners LP

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Targa's P-3 rating reflects the company's excellent liquidity, underpinned by its strong free cash flow generation that funds its capital budget, working capital swings and dividends. The company's new $2.75 billion commercial paper program is supported by a $2.75 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. At March 31, 2022, the company reported $136 million in cash balances. The revolver matures on February 17, 2027. Moody's expects Targa to maintain availability over $1.5 billion even after drawing down under the revolver to partially fund its acquisition of Lucid Energy Group II Borrower, LLC (B2 under review for upgrade). The credit facility requires Targa to maintain a ratio of debt to EBITDA of under 5.50x. Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance with the covenant through 2023. Targa's next maturity is $705 million of senior unsecured notes due in July 2027.

Targa's Baa3 ratings reflect its increased scale and EBITDA generation, its track record of strong execution on growth projects, and the meaningful and growing proportion of fee-based margin contribution. Targa has increased its geographic diversification, along with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and improved business diversification. Furthermore, Targa has simplified its corporate and capital structures in 2022, including redeeming its preferred shares in May 2022. These positive attributes are tempered by its material exposure to the gathering and processing business, volatility inherent in natural gas liquids (NGL) prices that makes earnings on its commodity sensitive contracts less predictable, and volume risk.

The stable outlook on the ratings is supported by the expectation of strong credit metrics and free cash flow generation and maintenance of conservative financial policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Targa maintains conservative financial policies, a resilient asset base with a high level of EBITDA stability in a supportive commodity backdrop, and strong dividend coverage, and if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.5x. The ratings could be downgraded if leverage increases above 4.5x, if dividend coverage weakens, or if the company's business profile or financial policy becomes more aggressive.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Targa Resources Partners LP (the Partnership), operates a portfolio of midstream energy assets that include gathering pipelines, gas processing plants, NGL pipelines, NGL fractionation units, and a marine import/export facility on the Gulf Coast.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

