Moody's assigns (P) Aa3 rating to Toronto Dominion Bank (London)'s Bail-inable Certificates of Deposit issued under its CD Program

Toronto, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a (P) Aa3 rating to Toronto Dominion Bank (TD, Aa1/Aa1 stable, a1) (London)'s Bail-inable Certificates of Deposit issued under its CD Program.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Toronto Dominion Bank (London)

....Junior Senior Unsecured Deposit Program (Foreign Currency), Assigned (P)Aa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's assigned a Junior Senior Unsecured rating to the Bail-inable CD issued by TD (London), matching TD's junior senior rating. TD (London) forms part of the same legal entity as TD and in the absence of a different deposit or debt ceiling is assigned the same rating as the bank. The outlook for the issuer is stable.

TD has strong domestic retail franchise and retail oriented business mix, which generate stable and recurring profits. However, the bank's has increasing exposure to unsecured Canadian consumer credit risk. TD's US East Coast regional banking franchise has scale, profitability and a strong deposit base. This provides TD with geographic diversification but the growing proportion of TD's US regional banking operation also constitutes a risk that puts negative pressure on TD's ratings.

In our assessment, the Canadian economy and the economies of other countries in which TD has substantial operations, will contract in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which will likely have a negative impact on TD's asset quality and profitability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

• Toronto Dominion Bank (London)'s ratings could be upgraded following an upgrade of the ratings for TD

• Reduction of TD's exposure to Canadian consumer credit card and auto finance debt would be positive for the ratings

• Substantially decrease reliance on TD's earnings from international operations.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

• Toronto Dominion Bank (London)'s ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade of the ratings for TD

• TD's ratings could be downgraded if the bank significantly increased exposure to credit card and auto finance portfolios, substantially increased reliance on earnings from international operations, experienced unexpected profitability erosion or control problems in international operations

• TD's ratings could also be downgraded due to a reduction in our assumptions regarding expected issuance of junior senior debt, resulting in lower protection for senior creditors

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Beattie

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

