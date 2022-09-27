Moody's assigns (P)A1 rating to PIF's EMTN Programme

Frankfurt am Main, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a (P)A1 rating to GACI First Investment Company's new backed senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme. This programme is established under GACI First Investment Company, a special purpose company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is guaranteed by Public Investment Fund ("PIF"). GACI First Investment Company has been assigned a stable outlook in line with the stable outlook on existing ratings of PIF.

All other ratings for PIF are unchanged, including its A1 long-term issuer rating (Global Scale Rating (GSR)) and its Aaa.sa long-term issuer National Scale Rating ("NSR").

RATINGS RATIONALE

The decision to assign a (P)A1 rating to the backed senior unsecured EMTN programme reflects Moody's view that note holders will effectively be exposed to PIF's senior unsecured credit risk as the notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by PIF and will rank pari passu with other senior unsecured obligations of the fund.

PIF's A1 issuer rating and stable outlook are aligned with those of the Government of Saudi Arabia (Saudi Arabia, A1 stable). The rating reflects its standalone creditworthiness as expressed by a Baseline Credit Assessment ("BCA") of a1, combined with a 'very high' level of interdependence between the Kingdom and PIF and a 'very high' likelihood of extraordinary support being provided to PIF from the Kingdom if ever required.

PIF's a1 BCA reflects the fund's very strong fundamental credit strengths which, when mapped to Moody's Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates rating methodology, results in a scorecard-indicated outcome for PIF of Aa2 taking into account factors such as (1) large scale with assets under management of SAR2.28 trillion ($608.3 billion) as of June 2022, and underpinned by a steady dividend income stream and a high-quality investment portfolio; (2) sector diversification, with investments across several different sectors both locally and internationally; (3) very strong financial profile with very low leverage and very high interest coverage; and (4) an excellent liquidity profile. Moody's expects the fund to maintain sizeable cash balances, in addition to an undrawn RCF of $15 billion to fund potential acquisitions and investments.

Both PIF's BCA and issuer rating are two notches below the scorecard indicated rating (Aa2) because they are constrained by Saudi Arabia's A1 sovereign rating, given the strong credit interlinkages between the Kingdom and PIF. PIF continues to receive contributions from the Kingdom, both monetary or via asset transfers and is one of the main vehicles of the Kingdom to execute on its Vision 2030. The entirety of PIF's board members is appointed by Royal order and the board is chaired by H.R.H. Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on PIF's rating is aligned with the stable outlook on the rating of the Government of Saudi Arabia given the strong credit links between the two.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating of PIF is at par with the rating of the Government of Saudi Arabia and hence — without a change in its mandate or ownership level — is likely to move with the rating of the government. An upgrade of the Government of Saudi Arabia's rating will likely therefore lead to an upgrade of PIF's rating.

PIF's Aaa.sa NSR is already at the highest rating level possible and hence cannot be higher.

PIF's rating could be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded. A downgrade of PIF's rating in the absence of rating pressure on the sovereign is unlikely given our current view of the fundamental strength of the fund. A downgrade of PIF's GSR might potentially lead to a downgrade of its NSR unless the NSR mapping was simultaneously recalibrated, as would be likely if the Government's GSR was also downgraded. Even in such a scenario PIF would likely remain one of the very strongest domestic issuers so its Aaa.sa NSR might prove highly resilient to one or more GSR downgrades.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

PIF was established in 1971 by virtue of royal decree in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The fund is a strategic investor, developer, and asset management vehicle, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia with a focus on diversifying the Kingdom's economy and reducing its reliance on the hydrocarbon sector. In 2015, PIF's oversight was moved to the CEDA from the Ministry of Finance and is chaired by H.R.H. Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince.

PIF has investments both domestically and internationally across a wide range of sectors. The fund had assets under management of SAR2.28 trillion ($608.3 billion) as of June 2022.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

The local market analyst for this rating is Julien Haddad, +971 (423) 795-39.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

