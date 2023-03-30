Moody's assigns (P)A1 rating to SEC's trust certificate issuance programme; positive outlook

London, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a (P)A1 rating to the backed senior unsecured long-term trust certificate issuance programme (the "Programme") of Saudi Electricity Sukuk Programme Company, a special purpose vehicle established in the Cayman Islands (Aa3 stable) by Saudi Electricity Company (SEC, A1 positive). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned an A1 rating to the proposed backed senior unsecured sukuk certificates (the "Certificates") to be issued under the Programme. The outlook assigned is positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings and outlook assigned to the Programme and Certificates are at the same level as the long-term issuer rating of SEC. In Moody's view, the Certificate holders under the Programme (i) will be effectively exposed to SEC's senior unsecured credit risk; (ii) will not have any preferential claim or recourse over the trust assets, or rights to cause any sale or disposition of the trust assets except as expressly provided under the transaction documents; and (iii) will only have rights against SEC, ranking pari passu with other senior unsecured obligations as provided in the transaction documents. As such, a change in SEC's rating will be reflected in the ratings of the Programme and of the Certificates.

The sukuk structure is a combination of an Ijara (asset sale and lease back transaction) and Murabaha (commodity purchased and sold on a deferred payment basis). Moody's rating of the Programme does not express an opinion on the sukuk structure's compliance with Shari'ah law. The ratings are subject to review of the final documentation, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents reviewed.

SEC's A1 ratings benefit from credit linkages with its parent company the Public Investment Fund (PIF, A1 positive), as well as its ultimate holder, the Government of Saudi Arabia. The ratings incorporate an investment grade standalone assessment and multiple notches of uplift, reflecting SEC's continued strategic importance to the PIF, and therefore the Government of Saudi Arabia. It is supported by the low business risk profile of its integrated electricity activities and its dominant market position in Saudi Arabia and continued ongoing support from the government including fuel and other forms of subsidies. Since 1 January 2021, SEC operates under a new regulated asset base framework that is transparent and supportive. SEC's A1 ratings also reflect a growing debt load as substantial investments are incurred to meet the growing demand for electricity in Saudi Arabia.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

SEC's ratings could be upgraded if the PIF's or the Government of Saudi Arabia's rating were to be upgraded. This would also require no material deterioration in the company's operating and financial performance and a good track record under the new regulatory regime.

SEC's ratings could be downgraded if PIF's or the Government of Saudi Arabia's ratings were to be downgraded. The rating could also be downgraded because of a reduction in Moody's assumption of parental support; or if SEC credit profile weakens such that (CFO pre-WC + interest)/interest is sustained below 3.0x or (CFO pre-WC - dividends)/debt, excluding the shareholder instrument from debt, is sustained below 15%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Paul Feghaly, +971 (423) 795-31.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

