Moody's assigns (P)A1 senior unsecured MTN program rating to China Construction Bank Corp., Singapore Br.

Hong Kong, September 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned long-term (P)A1 (local and foreign currency) senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program rating to the USD6 billion MTN program of China Construction Bank Corp., Singapore Br. (CCB, Singapore Branch).

Moody's has also assigned long-term A1 senior unsecured ratings to the proposed notes to be issued by CCB, Singapore Branch under this MTN program:

• SGD-denominated 3-year fixed-rate.

The outlook on the drawdown notes is stable.

CCB, Singapore Branch has previously drawn down from its parent bank CCB's global USD15 billion MTN program and the outstanding notes are rated A1 with a stable outlook.

In addition, Moody's does not intend to assign ratings to notes for which payment of principal or interest is variable and contractually dependent on the occurrence of a non-credit-linked event or the performance of an index (non-credit-linked notes). The only exception will be for notes whose principal and coupon payments are affected by standard sources of variation.

The assigned ratings are subject to receipt of final documentations, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The (P)A1 ratings on the MTN program and the A1 ratings on the drawdown notes are in line with CCB's long-term deposit ratings. The notes to be issued under the MTN program will constitute direct, general, unconditional, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of CCB and will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and at least pari passu with all other present and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of CCB.

CCB's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is baa1. CCB's Adjusted BCA, which incorporates no affiliate support, is the same as its BCA. China does not have an operational resolution regime for banks. Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating CCB's long-term deposits and debt securities. Moody's also assumes a very high level of support from the Chinese government in times of need. As a result, ratings of long-term deposits and senior unsecured debts are uplifted by three notches.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings of the MTN Program and the drawdown notes are in line with CCB's long-term deposit ratings. Any changes in CCB's long-term deposit rating will lead to a similar rating action on the MTN program and the drawdown notes.

CCB's long-term deposit ratings are at the same level as the senior unsecured debt rating of the Government of China (A1 stable), after factoring in a very high level of government support. Hence, there could be upward pressure on the ratings should the Chinese government's capacity to support the bank, as reflected in the senior unsecured debt rating of the Government of China, strengthen.

The bank's BCA could experience upward pressure if the bank's (1) asset quality, as measured by the problem loan formation rate, improves; (2) capitalization strengthens, with an improvement in tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets; and (3) profitability, as measured by return on assets, improves.

There could be downward pressure on CCB's long-term deposit ratings should the Chinese government's willingness or capacity to support the bank weaken.

The bank's BCA could experience downward pressure if (1) the operating environment weakens materially (for example, if China's economic growth moderates or corporate financial leverage continues to increase); or (2) the bank's asset quality, capitalization or profitability weaken significantly.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Construction Bank Corporation, headquartered in Beijing, reported total assets of RMB27.7 trillion as of 30 June 2020. The bank is a global systemically important bank, as identified by the Financial Stability Board.

