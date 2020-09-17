Moody's assigns (P)A1 senior unsecured MTN program rating to China Construction Bank Corp., Singapore Br.

Hong Kong, September 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
long-term (P)A1 (local and foreign currency) senior unsecured medium-term
note (MTN) program rating to the USD6 billion MTN program of China Construction
Bank Corp., Singapore Br. (CCB, Singapore Branch).
Moody's has also assigned long-term A1 senior unsecured ratings
to the proposed notes to be issued by CCB, Singapore Branch under
this MTN program:
• SGD-denominated 3-year fixed-rate.
The outlook on the drawdown notes is stable.
CCB, Singapore Branch has previously drawn down from its parent
bank CCB's global USD15 billion MTN program and the outstanding
notes are rated A1 with a stable outlook.
In addition, Moody's does not intend to assign ratings to notes
for which payment of principal or interest is variable and contractually
dependent on the occurrence of a non-credit-linked event
or the performance of an index (non-credit-linked notes).
The only exception will be for notes whose principal and coupon payments
are affected by standard sources of variation.
The assigned ratings are subject to receipt of final documentations,
the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material
way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The (P)A1 ratings on the MTN program and the A1 ratings on the drawdown
notes are in line with CCB's long-term deposit ratings.
The notes to be issued under the MTN program will constitute direct,
general, unconditional, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of CCB and will at all times rank pari passu among themselves
and at least pari passu with all other present and future unsubordinated
and unsecured obligations of CCB.
CCB's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is baa1. CCB's Adjusted
BCA, which incorporates no affiliate support, is the same
as its BCA. China does not have an operational resolution regime
for banks. Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given
Failure approach in rating CCB's long-term deposits and debt securities.
Moody's also assumes a very high level of support from the Chinese government
in times of need. As a result, ratings of long-term
deposits and senior unsecured debts are uplifted by three notches.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings of the MTN Program and the drawdown notes are in line with
CCB's long-term deposit ratings. Any changes in CCB's long-term
deposit rating will lead to a similar rating action on the MTN program
and the drawdown notes.
CCB's long-term deposit ratings are at the same level as the senior
unsecured debt rating of the Government of China (A1 stable), after
factoring in a very high level of government support. Hence,
there could be upward pressure on the ratings should the Chinese government's
capacity to support the bank, as reflected in the senior unsecured
debt rating of the Government of China, strengthen.
The bank's BCA could experience upward pressure if the bank's (1) asset
quality, as measured by the problem loan formation rate, improves;
(2) capitalization strengthens, with an improvement in tangible
common equity/risk-weighted assets; and (3) profitability,
as measured by return on assets, improves.
There could be downward pressure on CCB's long-term deposit ratings
should the Chinese government's willingness or capacity to support
the bank weaken.
The bank's BCA could experience downward pressure if (1) the operating
environment weakens materially (for example, if China's economic
growth moderates or corporate financial leverage continues to increase);
or (2) the bank's asset quality, capitalization or profitability
weaken significantly.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
China Construction Bank Corporation, headquartered in Beijing,
reported total assets of RMB27.7 trillion as of 30 June 2020.
The bank is a global systemically important bank, as identified
by the Financial Stability Board.
The local market analyst for these ratings is Nicholas Zhu, +86
(106) 319-6536.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Ray Heung
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Yat Man Sally Yim, CFA
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077