Moody's assigns (P)A1 to DBJ's domestic shelf registration

Total amount of shelf registration is JPY 1.2 trillion
Tokyo, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned a senior unsecured (P)A1
rating to the Development Bank of Japan Inc.'s (DBJ) domestic shelf
registration. The rating outlook is stable.
The specific shelf registration rated is:
• JPY 1.2 trillion, expected effective date August 30,
2020
RATINGS RATIONALE
We assign A1 ratings to DBJ's government-guaranteed and non-government-guaranteed
bonds, reflecting its very strong links with the Government of Japan
(GoJ, A1 stable).
DBJ's creditworthiness reflects that of the sovereign, given
the bank's role in supporting the GoJ's policy initiatives, as well
as Moody's assessment of very high support from the GoJ for DBJ
in times of distress.
Moody's government support assumption reflects the close integration
of DBJ's business with the GoJ's policy measures, as well as the
GoJ's track record of providing varied ongoing and extraordinary support
to government financial institutions.
The level of integration between DBJ and the GoJ is so strong that a standalone
credit analysis for the bank is not meaningful. Moody's has,
therefore, decided not to assign a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA)
to DBJ.
The ratings outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation
that DBJ's policy importance to the GoJ, as well as the very high
level of government support for DBJ in times of need, will remain
unchanged.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Factors that could result in an upgrade include, but are not limited
to:
- An upgrade of the GoJ's rating
Factors that could result in a downgrade include, but are not limited
to:
- A downgrade of the GoJ's rating
- Any change that would result in lower financial support from
the GoJ or weaken DBJ's very strong relationship with the GoJ
The principal methodology used in this rating was Government-Related
Issuers Methodology (Japanese) published in February 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186222.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Development Bank of Japan Inc., headquartered in Tokyo,
is incorporated under The Development Bank of Japan Inc. Act with
100% Japanese government ownership. As of the end of March
2020, its total consolidated assets were JPY17.7 trillion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Tetsuya Yamamoto
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Graeme Knowd
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
