Moody's assigns (P)A1 to MAR Finance LLC

Limassol, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's has today assigned (P)A1 backed senior unsecured ratings (foreign and local currency) to the USD4 billion trust certificates program of MAR Finance LLC ("the Issuer"), a special purpose vehicle incorporated in Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) by Masraf Al Rayan (Q.P.S.C.) (MAR; A1 issuer ratings with a stable outlook, Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The (P)A1 local and foreign currency ratings assigned to the trust certificates is aligned with the long-term issuer rating of MAR, as the sukuk certificate holders will effectively be exposed to MAR's senior unsecured credit risk. MAR's obligations arising from the trust certificates program rank pari passu with other senior unsecured obligations. The sukuk certificate holders will not be exposed to the risk of performance of the underlying sukuk assets related to the certificates, and they will not have any preferential claim or recourse over the sukuk assets or have rights to cause any sale or disposition of the sukuk assets.

The Issuer will use the proceeds of the trust certificates to acquire a portfolio of Shari'ah compliant assets. These assets will form part of two portfolios - 'Wakala' and 'Mudaraba' - which will be managed by MAR in its capacity as Servicing Agent and Mudarib respectively on behalf of the Issuer. MAR will collect income from the sukuk assets to service the relevant periodic distribution amounts due for each series. If there is an excess between the amounts collected and the aggregate periodic distribution amounts due, the amounts are held in a reserve account. However, if there are any shortfalls, then MAR, as Servicing Agent, may pay further amounts to remedy such shortfall. Failure to provide such amounts will constitute a 'dissolution' event (event of default) under the sukuk certificates.

Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final sale of certificates, but these ratings only represent Moody's preliminary credit opinion. Upon a conclusive review of the transaction and associated documentation, Moody's will endeavor to assign definitive ratings to any issuance of certificates. A definitive rating may differ from a provisional rating.

Moody's also notes that its Programme rating does not express an opinion on the structure's compliance with Shari'ah law.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's has aligned the (P)A1 assigned to the trust certificates with MAR's A1 long term issuer ratings. Therefore, the rating on the trust certificates will move in line with MAR's issuer ratings.

Upward pressure on MAR's ratings is unlikely given its focus on a successful merger execution and integration process, however, this could materialize over time in the event of a significant reduction in concentration risks.

Downward pressure on MAR's ratings could stem from (1) any assessment of a weakening of the Qatari government's capacity or willingness to provide support; (2) a material deterioration in the Qatari operating environment weighing on the banks' respective financial fundamentals; (3) significant weakening of the bank's funding profile or liquidity buffers and/or (4) continued pressure on profitability.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com/ for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Doha, MAR reported total consolidated assets of QAR 170.8 billion (around $47 billion) as of March 2022.

