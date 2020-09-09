Moody's assigns (P)A1 to MUFG's USD shelf and A1 to USD senior unsecured bonds

USD shelf registration and USD 1.5 billion in new bonds rated
Tokyo, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned a (P)A1 rating to USD senior
unsecured shelf registration of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
Inc. (MUFG), and A1 ratings to the USD senior unsecured bonds.
The rating outlook is stable.
The following ratings have been assigned.
USD senior unsecured shelf registration at (P)A1
USD 1.5 billion senior unsecured fixed rate notes, due on
September 15, 2024 at A1
RATINGS RATIONALE
We assign a long-term senior debt rating of A1 to MUFG, and
A1 long-term deposit and senior debt ratings to its subsidiary
banks MUFG Bank, Ltd. (MUFG Bank, deposits A1/senior
unsecured A1 stable, baseline credit assessment (BCA) a3) and Mitsubishi
UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB, deposits A1/senior unsecured
A1 stable, BCA a3). We collectively refer to the two banks
as the MUFG banks.
The A1 ratings of MUFG and the MUFG banks incorporate two notches of uplift
from the MUFG banks' BCA, reflecting our assumption of a very high
likelihood of government support for the MUFG banks.
The MUFG banks' a3 BCAs reflect MUFG's (1) modest but improving
capitalization; (2) weak but stable profitability, despite
persistently low domestic interest rates and severe competition;
(3) low asset risk, reflecting MUFG's conservative risk appetite;
and (4) strong overall liquidity, despite their dependence on corporate
deposits and market funding for foreign currencies in its wholesale businesses.
The two MUFG banks' BCAs are at the same level, based on our assessment
that (1) they are closely interconnected and are under MUFG's management,
(2) their capital management is centralized at the holding-company
level, and (3) they have close interbank support relationships.
basis. As of the end of March 2020, the MUFG banks' consolidated
assets accounted for more than 90% of MUFG's consolidated assets.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
What Could Change the Ratings -- Up
An upgrade of MUFG's ratings is unlikely, given that they are already
at the same level as the Government of Japan's (A1 stable) sovereign
rating. Upward pressure on the MUFG banks' BCAs is unlikely,
unless there is a material change in Japan's operating environment that
is conducive to higher profitability and results in stronger capital generation.
What Could Change the Ratings - Down
Factors that could result in a downgrade of the ratings include,
but are not limited to, (1) a continuous decline in recurring profitability;
(2) signs of asset-quality deterioration; (3) acquisitions
or expansions that materially increase MUFG's overall risk profile;
and (4) a reduction in the government support assumptions incorporated
into the senior unsecured and subordinated instruments if the Japanese
government's support framework changes and moves toward supporting particular
debt class(es) rather than the banking entity, which includes the
bank holding company.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
(Japanese) published in Novemebr 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147869.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., headquartered
in Tokyo, is one of Japan's mega-bank groups with total consolidated
assets of JPY342 trillion at end-June 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
