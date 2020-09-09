Moody's assigns (P)A1 to MUFG's USD shelf and A1 to USD senior unsecured bonds

USD shelf registration and USD 1.5 billion in new bonds rated

Tokyo, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned a (P)A1 rating to USD senior unsecured shelf registration of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), and A1 ratings to the USD senior unsecured bonds. The rating outlook is stable.

The following ratings have been assigned.

USD senior unsecured shelf registration at (P)A1

USD 1.5 billion senior unsecured fixed rate notes, due on September 15, 2024 at A1

RATINGS RATIONALE

We assign a long-term senior debt rating of A1 to MUFG, and A1 long-term deposit and senior debt ratings to its subsidiary banks MUFG Bank, Ltd. (MUFG Bank, deposits A1/senior unsecured A1 stable, baseline credit assessment (BCA) a3) and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB, deposits A1/senior unsecured A1 stable, BCA a3). We collectively refer to the two banks as the MUFG banks.

The A1 ratings of MUFG and the MUFG banks incorporate two notches of uplift from the MUFG banks' BCA, reflecting our assumption of a very high likelihood of government support for the MUFG banks.

The MUFG banks' a3 BCAs reflect MUFG's (1) modest but improving capitalization; (2) weak but stable profitability, despite persistently low domestic interest rates and severe competition; (3) low asset risk, reflecting MUFG's conservative risk appetite; and (4) strong overall liquidity, despite their dependence on corporate deposits and market funding for foreign currencies in its wholesale businesses.

The two MUFG banks' BCAs are at the same level, based on our assessment that (1) they are closely interconnected and are under MUFG's management, (2) their capital management is centralized at the holding-company level, and (3) they have close interbank support relationships. basis. As of the end of March 2020, the MUFG banks' consolidated assets accounted for more than 90% of MUFG's consolidated assets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

What Could Change the Ratings -- Up

An upgrade of MUFG's ratings is unlikely, given that they are already at the same level as the Government of Japan's (A1 stable) sovereign rating. Upward pressure on the MUFG banks' BCAs is unlikely, unless there is a material change in Japan's operating environment that is conducive to higher profitability and results in stronger capital generation.

What Could Change the Ratings - Down

Factors that could result in a downgrade of the ratings include, but are not limited to, (1) a continuous decline in recurring profitability; (2) signs of asset-quality deterioration; (3) acquisitions or expansions that materially increase MUFG's overall risk profile; and (4) a reduction in the government support assumptions incorporated into the senior unsecured and subordinated instruments if the Japanese government's support framework changes and moves toward supporting particular debt class(es) rather than the banking entity, which includes the bank holding company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology (Japanese) published in Novemebr 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147869. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of Japan's mega-bank groups with total consolidated assets of JPY342 trillion at end-June 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

