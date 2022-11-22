Moody's assigns (P)A1/(P)P-1 ratings to Certificate of Deposit Programme of Agricultural Bank of China, Hong Kong Branch

Hong Kong, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned (P)A1 long-term local and foreign currency ratings and (P)P-1 short-term local and foreign currency ratings to the HKD300 billion Certificate of Deposit Programme (CD Programme) of Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. (ABC), Hong Kong Branch. The program was established in September 2020.

Ratings on individual certificates of deposits issued under the program will be subject to Moody's review of the terms and conditions set forth in the final base and supplementary offering circular and the pricing supplements of the CD to be issued.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned ratings are in line with ABC's long-term and short-term deposit ratings of A1/P-1 and reflect the structure of the CD Programme and that it is issued out of a branch of ABC. The CDs to be issued under the CD Programme will constitute unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of ABC, Hong Kong Branch that will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and at least pari passu with all other present and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of ABC, Hong Kong Branch.

ABC's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is at baa2, and its Adjusted BCA, which incorporates no affiliate support, is at the same level as its BCA. China does not have an operational resolution regime. Moody's therefore applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating the debt securities of Chinese banks.

The Preliminary Rating Assessment on deposits, representing Moody's view of the expected loss on deposits in the absence of government support and before considerations of deposit ceilings, is at the same level as the Adjusted BCA. Moody's assesses that, in times of need, ABC would receive a very high probability of support from the Chinese government, resulting in a four-notch uplift to the Preliminary Rating Assessment on deposits to A1.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The assigned ratings are in line with long-term and short-term deposit ratings of ABC. Any changes in ABC's deposit ratings will lead to a similar rating action on the CD Programme.

ABC's long-term deposit rating is already at the same level as Government of China's senior unsecured debt rating, after factoring in a very high probability of government support. Hence, there could be upward pressure on the rating should the capacity of the Government of China to support the bank, as reflected in its issuer rating, strengthen.

Moody's could raise ABC's BCA if China's credit conditions improve with sustainable economic recovery supported by a less intensive credit growth such that Moody's could raise the bank's Macro Profile. Moody's could also raise ABC's BCA if the bank (1) improves its capital position and profitability, with tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio above 11% and net income/tangible assets above 1.0% on a sustained basis; (2) maintains stable asset quality and high NPL provision coverage, and (3) maintains strong liquidity and funding profiles.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the long-term deposit rating if the government's willingness or capability to support the bank weakens, or if the bank's BCA is lowered.

Moody's could lower ABC's BCA if the operating environment weakens significantly, for example, if China's economic growth moderates further or macro leverage rises, and thus exerting pressure on the bank's asset quality. Moody's could also lower ABC's BCA if the bank's profitability weakens significantly, with net income/tangible assets consistently below 0.5%; or its capitalization weakens, with TCE/RWA consistently below 9.5%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited is a state-owned commercial bank, which accounted for 8.8% of the Chinese banking system's loans and 9.3% of deposits as of 30 June 2022. The bank is a global systemically important bank, as identified by the Financial Stability Board. Headquartered in Beijing, the bank reported total assets of RMB32.4 trillion and shareholders' equity of RMB2.5 trillion as of 30 June 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

David Jinhua Yin

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Chen Huang

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

